Boys, girls soccer CAL Tourney seeding released, set to start Saturday
Boys, girls soccer CAL Tourney seeding released, set to start Saturday

Middle vs Wildwood Catholic soccer game

Wildwood Catholic vs. Middle Township first half of girls soccer game Tuesday Oct 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

Cape-Atlantic League athletic directors met Wednesday to determine the seeding for the boys and girls soccer CAL tournaments. The four-team brackets feature division leaders and one wild card team.

All first-round games will be played Saturday. Some times are to be determined.

For the boys, St. Augustine (11-1-1) grabbed the top seed. The Hermits, ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11 and the first-place in the National Division, will host fourth-seeded Egg Harbor Township (9-3), which earned the wild card berth.

Middle Township (11-1-1) grabbed the second seed and will host third-seeded Hammonton (11-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Blue Devils lead the American, while the Panthers lead the United. 

For the girls, top-seed Middle Township (12-0) hosts fourth-seeded Mainland Regional (9-2-1) at 11 a.m. The Mustangs earned the wild card after a huge upset victory over previously undefeated Ocean City on Tuesday. The Panthers lead the United Division.

Millville (10-0) grabbed the second-seed and hosts third-seeded Ocean City (11-1). The Thunderbolts, ranked No. 5 in The Elite 11, and the Red Raiders, ranked second, lead the American and National divisions, respectively.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

