What could be an unpredictable state high school basketball tournament begins Monday.

South Jersey boys brackets received major shakeups when the Camden School District pulled Camden and Eastside from the tournaments after a melee broke out in Thursday’s Camden County Championship game between the two schools.

Camden won the state Group II championship and Eastside won the state Group III title last season.

On the girls side, Mainland Regional is the defending South Jersey Group III champion, and Wildwood is the defending South Jersey Group I champion.

What follows is a preview of each boys and girls South Jersey enrollment group and the first-round game for Press-area teams (seeds in parentheses):

Boys

Group I

Top seed: Wildwood

Defending champion: Gloucester

Press-area, first-round game Monday: (16) Kip Cooper Norcross Academy at (1) Wildwood, 6 p.m.

Inside the group: Wildwood (21-6) has overachieved this season. Junior guard Junior Hans averages 18 points for the Warriors. Kip Cooper (8-9) has a win over Group IV Cherry Hill East. Gloucester, last year’s winner, is now in Group II. Fourth-seeded Burlington City won the Central Jersey Group I title last season and is now back in the South Jersey bracket.

Group II

Top seed: Haddonfield

Last year’s winner: Camden

Press-area, first-round games Tuesday: (12) Pleasantville at (5) Overbrook, 5:30 p.m.

(9) Lower Cape May at (8) Medford Tech, 6:45 p.m.

(11) Cedar Creek at (6) Haddon Heights, 7 p.m.

(10) Gloucester at (7) Middle Township, 7 p.m.

Inside the group: Without Camden, this group is wide open. Middle Township faced a potential quarterfinal game at Camden. Haddonfield (23-5) has lost to Egg Harbor Township and Hammonton this season.

Group III

Top seed: Mainland Regional

Last year’s winner: Eastside

Press-area, first-round games Monday: (10) Ocean City at (7) Timber Creek, 11 a.m.

(16) Winslow Township at (1) Mainland Regional, 11:30 a.m.

(13) Lacey Township at (4) Moorestown, 5 p.m.

(12) Cherry Hill West at (5) Hammonton, 6 p.m.

(14) Barnegat at (3) Westampton Tech, 6 p.m.

Inside the group: Eleventh-seeded Absegami won its first-round game Saturday. Isiah Akpassa scored 24 points as the Braves upset sixth-seeded Pemberton 88-62. Eastside would have been the favorite to win this group. Ocean City (12-12) has won seven of its last 10 games. Sophomore guard Kenny Smith averages 20.6 points for Hammonton. Junior guard Cohen Cook averages 17.2 points for Mainland.

Group IV

Top seed: Lenape

Last year’s winner: Lenape

Press-area, first-round games Tuesday: (13) Atlantic City at (4) Eastern Regional, 4 p.m.

(10) Southern Regional at (7) Cherry Hill East, 4 p.m.

(14) Millville at (3) Egg Harbor Township, 6 p.m.

(11) ACIT at (6) Cherokee, 6 p.m.

Inside the group: EHT lost to Lenape in last year’s semifinals. EHT enters the tournament with momentum having beaten St. Augustine 63-60 to win the Cape-Atlantic League championship Saturday.

Non-Public B

Top seed: St. Rose

Last year’s winner: Trenton Catholic

Press-area, first-round games Wednesday: (9) Wildwood Catholic at (8) Holy Cross, 5 p.m.

(13) Moorestown Friends at (4) St. Joseph, 5 p.m.

(10) Trenton Catholic at (7) Holy Spirit, 6 p.m.

Inside the group: Justin Harper averages 21.9 points and 11.5 rebounds for Wildwood Catholic. Devon Theophile (14.3 rebounds per game) is a force inside for St. Joe.

Non-Public A

Top seed: Camden Catholic

Last year’s winner: Rutgers Prep

Press-area game Friday: (10) CBA/(7) Rutgers Prep at (2) St. Augustine, 6 p.m.

Inside the group: Rutgers Prep, the Somerset County champion, enters the tournament on a six-game winning streak.

Girls

Group I

Top seed: Woodstown

Defending champion: Wildwood

Press-area, first-round games Monday: (9) Buena Regional at (8) Maple Shade, 10 a.m.

(16) Cape May Tech at (1) Woodstown, 4:30 p.m.

(15) Paulsboro (15) at (2) Wildwood, 4:30 p.m.

Inside the group: Sophomore guard Macie McCracken averages 22.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for Wildwood.

Group II

Top seed: Middle Township

Last year’s winner: Haddon Heights

Press-area, first-round games Tuesday: (12) Lower Cape May at (5) Medford Tech, 4:15 p.m.

(10) Cedar Creek at (7) Manchester Township, 4:30 p.m.

(16) Gloucester at (1) Middle Township, 5 p.m.

Inside the group: Senior guard Jada Elston averages 16.6 points for Middle Township.

Group III

Top seed: Mainland Regional

Last year’s winner: Mainland Regional

Press-area, first-round games Monday: (16) Pemberton at (1) Mainland Regional, 1 p.m.

(9) Hammonton at (8) Clearview Regional, 4 p.m.

(12) Delsea Regional at (5) Absegami, 5:30 p.m.

(15) Seneca at (2) Ocean City, 5:30 p.m.

Inside the group: Mainland won the Cape-Atlantic League championship with a 46-26 win against Atlantic City on Saturday. Senior guard Averay Jacksn averages 10.6 points for Ocean City. Sophomore guard Reese Downey averages 16.4 points for Absegami.

Group IV

Top seed: Shawnee

Last year’s winner: Cherokee

Press-area, first-round games Tuesday: (12) Kingsway Regional at (5) Atlantic City, 4:30 p.m.

(9) Egg Harbor Township at (8) Toms River East, 5 p.m.

(11) Vineland at (6) Lenape, 6:15 p.m.

Inside the group: Atlantic City center Quanirah Montague averages 17.2 points and 12.5 rebounds.

Non-Public B

Top seed: Wildwood Catholic

Last year’s winner: Rutgers Prep

Press-area, first-round game Wednesday: (12) St. Joseph at (5) Holy Spirit, 4 p.m.

Press-area game Friday: (9) Rannney/(8) Gloucester Catholic at (1) Wildwood Catholic, TBA

Inside the group: Kira Murray has made 42 3-pointers for Holy Spirit. Kaci Mikluski has made 66 3-pointers for Wildwood Catholic.

Non-Public A

Top seed: St. John Vianney

Last year’s winner: St. John Vianney

Press-area, first-round game Wednesday: (9) Our Lady of Mercy at (8) Pingry, 4:15 p.m.

Inside the group: St. John Vianney is one of the country’s top teams. Madelyn Bernhardt averages 13 points for OLMA.