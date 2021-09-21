Bowen scores three as Colts field hockey beats Delsea: Roundup

Ty Powell scored in the second half for the Wildcats (0-2).

Atlantic Christian 4, Kings Christian 2: Paige Noble scored two goals for Atlantic Christian (4-1), and Becca Kelley and Sophia Johnson had one goal apiece. Taylor Sutton made eight saves for the win. For Kings Christian, Arianna Brown scored twice, and Chyianah Wilcox had 11 saves.

Cumberland Regional High School's Laura Bowen scored three goals to lead the Colts field hockey team to a 3-2 over host Delsea Regional on Tuesday. Cumberland improved to 4-2.

Bowen scored her final goal with three minutes left to play to put her team up 3-1. Delsea scored with a minute left to make it close. Cumberland's Katelyn Edminster had 13 saves for the win. The Colts led 2-0 after three quarters.

Brooke Clark and Gabriella Szwed scored for Delsea (4-2), and Hannah Colanta-Jones had eight saves.

BOYS SOCCER

Egg Harbor Township 1, Millville 0: EHT's Henry Calix scored the game's only goal in the first half, and Dominic Talvacchio assisted. The Eagles improved to 4-2. Matthew Sooy made nine stops for host Millville (3-2).

Buena Regional 1, Cape May Tech 0: Anthony Delgado scored in the second half for host Buena (4-2). Geoff Blasberg made three saves for the shutout. Tech dropped to 0-5.

Middle Township 7, St. Joseph Academy 1: Vincent Povio scored two goals for host Middle (4-0-1) and Xander Hardin and Steven Berrodin both had a goal and two assists. Colin Jastremski, Chase McCray and Tommy Shagren each added a goal, and Cameron Odom and Mase Fiorucci each had an assist. Devon Bock made three saves and Ryan Franchville had two to combine for the win.

GIRLS SOCCER

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Mainland Regional 15, Ocean City 45

Mainland Regional 15, Vineland 50

Ocean City 15, Vineland 50

1. Sophia Day M 19:26; 2. Gillian Lovett M 20:31; 3. Claudia Booth M 20:46; 4. Chloe Malone M 20:54; 5. Lily Malone M 21:09; 6. Ava McDole M 21:12; 7. Chloe Care OC 21:21; 8. Grace McAfee OC 21:31; 9. Liv Palmieri OC 21:49; 10. Cheryl Connell OC 21:56; 11. Marissa Vallese OC 22:58; 12. Avery Jackson OC 22:32; 13. Frankie Ritzel OC 22:42; 14. Abby Inserra OC 22:43; 15. Emma Weber OC 22:47.

Records-Mainland 7-0.

Cedar Creek 15,

Buena Regional 50

1. Lexi Sears CC 21:19; 2. Riley Lerner CC 21:56; 3. Logan Roesch CC 22:26; 4. Megan Winterbottom CC 22:48; 5. Olivia Catania CC 23:09; 6. Abby Clapp CC 23:45; 7. Jillian Robles 24:05; 8. Sam Keough CC 24:20; 9. Karley Jacobs B 24:39; 10. Mia McColl CC 24:57.

Record-Cedar Creek 6-0.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Cedar Creek 21, Buena Regional 40

1. Dalton Culleny CC 17:14; 2. Kayden Platenia B 17:43; 3. Justin Cartwright CC 18:46; 4. TJ Ackerman CC 19:15; 5. Zach Strouse B 19:27; 6. Jake Nowalsky CC 20:36; 7. Ethan Butterhof CC 20:42; 8. William Devine CC 21:08; 9. Matt Houseworth CC 21:45; 10. AJ Greene B 21:58.

Record-Cedar Creek 5-1.

GIRLS TENNIS

Mainland Regional 5, Hammonton 0

Singles-Khushi Thakkar d. Emily Walters 6-0, 6-2; Hannah Carson d. Krista Tzaferos 6-2, 6-2; Christina Htay d. Ava Rodio 6-3, 4-1.

Doubles-Maddie Dennis-Samantha Goldberg d. Grace DeRosa-Olivia Falciani 6-2, 6-3; Anna Geubtner-Elizabeth Ong d. Adrianna Palamore-Natalie Sole 6-0, 6-1.

Records-Mainland 5-1; Hammonton 2-5.

Lower Cape May Regional 4.5, Oakcrest 0.5

Singles-Sam Mancuso LCM d. Sydney Groen 6-7 (1-7), 6-1, 10-8; Emma Robinson O drew with Vika Simonsen 6-1, 3-2; Delaney Brown LCM d. Cece Capone 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles-Marley Kronemeyer-Ina Nikolova LCM d. Hannah Derringer-Michaela Hearn 7-5, 6-0; Maddie Gilbert-Jayci Shivers LCM d. Bindiya Dave-Vanessa Lee 6-1, 6-0.

Records-LCM 7-0; Oakcrest 2-4.