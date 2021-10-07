Bowen scores four goals to lead Colts

Cumberland Regional High School’s Laura Bowen scored four goals to lead the Colts field hockey team to a 7-2 win over host Triton Regional on Thursday.

Jackie Villalpando scored twice and had one assist for Cumberland (9-2), and Camerynn Estlow scored once and had an assist. Katelyn Edminster made eight saves for the win. Isabella Angelucci scored twice for Triton (5-6), and Addison McManus had 10 saves.

Boys soccer

Buena Regional 4, Cape May Tech 2: Charles Saglimbeni, Jonathan Collazo, Jaden DelValle and Brandon Echevarria scored a goal apiece for visiting Buena (7-4-1). Anthony Delgado had two assists for the Chiefs and DelValle had one. Geoff Blasberg made three saves for the win.

Delsea Regional 2, Hammonton 1: Landon Burns scored twice in the win, and Vinny Young had one assist. Josh Velez made seven saves for Delsea (6-4-2). John Waddell scored the lone goal for Hammonton (9-3).

Camden Tech 8, Wildwood 0: Tyler Kenney had a hat trick in the win. Antonio Jimenez scored twice and had two assists. Patrick Labrie scored two goals, and Bryan Calderon had two assists. Ahsan Johnson scored once. Camden Tech improved to 9-2, Wildwood fell to 3-8-1.

Girls soccer