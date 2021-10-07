Bowen scores four goals to lead Colts

Cumberland Regional High School’s Laura Bowen scored four goals to lead the Colts field hockey team to a 7-2 win over host Triton Regional on Thursday.
Jackie Villalpando scored twice and had one assist for Cumberland (9-2), and Camerynn Estlow scored once and had an assist. Katelyn Edminster made eight saves for the win. Isabella Angelucci scored twice for Triton (5-6), and Addison McManus had 10 saves.
Boys soccer
Buena Regional 4, Cape May Tech 2: Charles Saglimbeni, Jonathan Collazo, Jaden DelValle and Brandon Echevarria scored a goal apiece for visiting Buena (7-4-1). Anthony Delgado had two assists for the Chiefs and DelValle had one. Geoff Blasberg made three saves for the win.
Delsea Regional 2, Hammonton 1: Landon Burns scored twice in the win, and Vinny Young had one assist. Josh Velez made seven saves for Delsea (6-4-2). John Waddell scored the lone goal for Hammonton (9-3).
Camden Tech 8, Wildwood 0: Tyler Kenney had a hat trick in the win. Antonio Jimenez scored twice and had two assists. Patrick Labrie scored two goals, and Bryan Calderon had two assists. Ahsan Johnson scored once. Camden Tech improved to 9-2, Wildwood fell to 3-8-1.
Girls soccer
Buena Regional 5, Cape May Tech 1: Maria Mazzoni scored three goals for host Buena, and Kaelyn McHale and Emily Volpe each had a goal. Jadarys Morales had 10 saves for the win.
For Cape May Tech, Anna Smith scored, and Hailey Pinto made 22 saves.
Mainland Regional 3, Absegami 0: Camryn Dirkes scored a goal and an assist for host Mainland (8-2-1). Campbell Reese and Emily Paytas each scored once, Ava Tenaglia had two assists. Genevieve Morrison made seven saves in the shutout. Rebecca Silipena made 22 saves for Absegami (6-5).
Our Lady of Mercy Academy 11, Pleasantville 0: Gianna Patitucci, Avery Dortu and Sophia Curcuru all netted two goals for visiting OLMA (3-3-1). Drew Coyle, Emma Hess, and Addison Mello all scored and contributed assists. Elizabeth Giamboy made three saves. Pleasantville fell to 1-9.
GIRLS TENNIS
Absegami 4, Bridgeton 1
Singles — Olivia Hughes A d. Jenaya Cruz 6-0, 6-0; Cassandra Hughes A d. Paulina Santiago 6-0, 6-0; Sarina Pollino A d. Maria Shelton 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Simone Graziano and Alyssa Bailey A d. Ashley Martinez and Jocelyn Perez 6-0, 6-2. Destiny Hughes and Diana Rivera B d. Drishti Agrawal and Riya Patel 6-2, 6-2.
Records-Absegami 7-4; Bridgeton 0-12.
Southern Regional 5, Toms River North 0
Singles — Gabby Bates S d. Kaylee Steiner 6-4, 6-0; Ella Brown S d. Aashka Patel 6-2, 6-3; Melissa Kolkhorst S d. Gabby Kostova 6-1, 6-4.
