Both the Holy Spirit and St. Joseph Academy football teams hit the road Friday for state playoffs

The Holy Spirit and St. Joseph Academy high school football teams will get on a bus Friday and travel to play powerful opponents in state Non-Public B semifinals Friday night.

That’s nothing new for either team.

Fourth-seeded Holy Spirit (8-1) plays at top-seeded Red Bank Catholic (9-1) at Count Basie Field in Monmouth County at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, third-seeded St. Joe (5-5) travels to second-seeded DePaul Catholic (5-5) in Wayne (Passaic County) also for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The bus ride for Holy Spirit will be about 90 minutes. St. Joe will travel a little more than two hours.

“We haven’t had many close away games,” Spirit coach Andrew DiPasquale said. “The kids are used to it. These kids are battle tested. They’ll play in any environment.”

St. Joe is even more familiar with being on the road. The Wildcats haven’t had a home field since 2020.

“I feel for the kids,” Sacco said. “We have some kids who are seniors now who never got a chance to be on their home field. That’s pretty tough. I think our kids got to the point where they’re numb about that. You have to give the kids a lot of credit.”

Friday’s winners will meet in the state final on a weekend and location to be determined.

Red Bank Catholic is the defending champion and is considered to be the Shore Conference’s top team. Sophomore quarterback Frankie Wiliams has thrown for 1,450 yards. Senior running back/defensive back Sabino Portella is a standout with 864 rushing yards and 64 tackles.

“They have skill over the place,” DiPasquale said of the Caseys. “They’re fast on defense and big upfront. They're just a real complete team.”

Holy Spirit has been an offensive force this season. Senior wide receiver Gavin Roman has 92 career catches this season, two away from breaking the South Jersey record of 93 set by Pennsville’s Drew Burdsall in 2012, according to South Jersey football historian Chuck Langerman.

“Defensively, we have to get lined up and get in the right spots,” DiPasquale said. “When we get lined up and we tackle, we’re a really good football team. Offensively, we just need to be able to capitalize on opportunities. You’e only going to get so many big plays and chances to make big plays.”

As for St. Joe, the Wildcats will meet one of the state’s youngest and most talented teams.

DePaul freshman Derek Zammit has thrown for 1,040 yards and 10 TDs in six games. DePaul lost to the state’s top team, Don Boco Prep, 28-25 on Oct. 28.

“They don’t have one kid who plays two-ways,” Sacco said. “There’s 11 kids on O, and 11 kids on D. We just can’t get tired out there.”

This is Sacco’s 41st and final season as St. Joe coach. He is South Jersey’s winningest coach with 358 career victories.

Few in the South Jersey football community expected the Wildcats to be in this position after they opened the season with a 30-10 loss to St. Augustine Prep. Sacco called senior quarterback Jimmy Mantuano (eight TD passes) the team’s unsung hero.

“It’s a monster challenge,” Sacco said of DePaul. “But I look at the way the kids have responded this year. Our kids are excited about it. We’ll take that long ride up there and hopefully let people know we’re here to compete and to try to win the football game.”