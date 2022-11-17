 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Both the Holy Spirit and St. Joseph Academy football teams hit the road Friday for state playoffs

091022-pac-spt-spirit

Scenes from Holy Spirit High School football hosting St.Joseph's in Absecon, September 9, 2022.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

The Holy Spirit and St. Joseph Academy high school football teams will get on a bus Friday and travel to play powerful opponents in state Non-Public B semifinals Friday night.

That’s nothing new for either team.

Fourth-seeded Holy Spirit (8-1) plays at top-seeded Red Bank Catholic (9-1) at Count Basie Field in Monmouth County at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, third-seeded St. Joe (5-5) travels to second-seeded DePaul Catholic (5-5) in Wayne (Passaic County) also for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The bus ride for Holy Spirit will be about 90 minutes. St. Joe will travel a little more than two hours.

“We haven’t had many close away games,” Spirit coach Andrew DiPasquale said. “The kids are used to it. These kids are battle tested. They’ll play in any environment.”

St. Joe is even more familiar with being on the road. The Wildcats haven’t had a home field since 2020.

“I feel for the kids,” Sacco said. “We have some kids who are seniors now who never got a chance to be on their home field. That’s pretty tough. I think our kids got to the point where they’re numb about that. You have to give the kids a lot of credit.”

Friday’s winners will meet in the state final on a weekend and location to be determined.

Red Bank Catholic is the defending champion and is considered to be the Shore Conference’s top team. Sophomore quarterback Frankie Wiliams has thrown for 1,450 yards. Senior running back/defensive back Sabino Portella is a standout with 864 rushing yards and 64 tackles.

“They have skill over the place,” DiPasquale said of the Caseys. “They’re fast on defense and big upfront. They're just a real complete team.”

Holy Spirit has been an offensive force this season. Senior wide receiver Gavin Roman has 92 career catches this season, two away from breaking the South Jersey record of 93 set by Pennsville’s Drew Burdsall in 2012, according to South Jersey football historian Chuck Langerman.

“Defensively, we have to get lined up and get in the right spots,” DiPasquale said. “When we get lined up and we tackle, we’re a really good football team. Offensively, we just need to be able to capitalize on opportunities. You’e only going to get so many big plays and chances to make big plays.”

As for St. Joe, the Wildcats will meet one of the state’s youngest and most talented teams.

DePaul freshman Derek Zammit has thrown for 1,040 yards and 10 TDs in six games. DePaul lost to the state’s top team, Don Boco Prep, 28-25 on Oct. 28.

“They don’t have one kid who plays two-ways,” Sacco said. “There’s 11 kids on O, and 11 kids on D. We just can’t get tired out there.”

This is Sacco’s 41st and final season as St. Joe coach. He is South Jersey’s winningest coach with 358 career victories.

Few in the South Jersey football community expected the Wildcats to be in this position after they opened the season with a 30-10 loss to St. Augustine Prep. Sacco called senior quarterback Jimmy Mantuano (eight TD passes) the team’s unsung hero.

“It’s a monster challenge,” Sacco said of DePaul. “But I look at the way the kids have responded this year. Our kids are excited about it. We’ll take that long ride up there and hopefully let people know we’re here to compete and to try to win the football game.”

State Non-Public B semifinal preview

Who: (4) Holy Spirit vs. (1) Red Bank Catholic

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Count Basie Field in Red Bank

What’s next: Winner advances to the state championship at a date to be determined against the winner of Friday’s other semifinal between third-seeded St. Joseph Academy and second-seeded DePaul Catholic.

Inside the game: This could be a high-scoring contest.

Red Bank Catholic (9-1) is the defending state champion and considered one of the state’s top teams. Sophomore quarterback Frankie Williams has thrown for 1,450 yards and 17 touchdowns. Senior running back Sabino Portella has scored 14 TDs. Junior linebacker Davin Brewton has made 87 tackles, 14 for losses. Junior defensive lineman Logan Graham has made 12 tackles for losses.

Holy Spirit (8-1) relies on quarterback Sean Burns, who has thrown for 2,482 yards and 23 TDs. Wide receiver Jayden Llanos has caught 12 TD passes. Wide receiver Gavin Roman has caught 92 passes for 1,132 yards. Jahcere Ward compliments the passing game with 814 rushing yards and 16 TDs.

Senior linebacker Sean Finan leads the Spartans defense with 45 tackles. Roman also has three interceptions.

State Non-Public B semifinal preview

Who: (3) St. Joseph Academy vs. (2) DePaul Catholic

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at DePaul Catholic

What’s next: Winner advances to the state final at a date to be determined against the winner of Friday’s other semifinal between fourth-seeded Holy Spirit and top-seeded Red Bank Catholic.

Inside the game: DePaul Catholic (5-5) has played one of the state’s toughest schedules. Freshman quarterback Derek Zammit has thrown for 1,040 yards and 10 TDs in six games. Sophomore running back De’zie Jones (866 rushing yards) leads the running game.

This is Paul Sacco’s last season as St. Joe coach. He is the winningest coach in South Jersey history with 358 career wins in 41 seasons. The Wildcats are an unexpected 6-2.

St. Joe has thrived on forcing turnovers and taking advantage of them.

Senior linebacker Richard Chandler leads the defense with three fumble recoveries. He’s also returned an interception for a score. Senior defensive lineman DeMarion McCoy has 14 tackles for losses. Sophomore linebacker James Steele has 4.5 sacks.

Senior quarterback Jimmy Mantuano has sparked the offense with timely passing. He’s completed 70 of 129 passes for 987 yards and eight TDs. Senior kicker Trevin DelGozzo has made 7 of 8 field goals.

