Bordentown defeats Lower Cape May: Football roundup

The Bordentown High School football team scored five first-half touchdowns en route to a 48-13 victory over Lower Cape May Regional in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game Saturday.
Bordentown, winner of six straight, improved to 7-1. Lower fell to 5-3.
Bordentown received the opening kickoff and marched to Lower's 25-yard-line after a long run by junior running back Kerry Nicholas. On fourth-and-2, senior quarterback Nate Procaccino kept the drive alive with a 3-yard run. A few plays later, Omari Owes rushed 15 yards to the end zone to help give Bordentown a 7-0 lead.
On the ensuing drive, Lower senior Marcus Hebron rushed 4 yards then 6 yards for a third-down conversion. But a few plays later, Owes intercepted a pass to set up Bordentown in Lower territory. After bouncing off two defenders and breaking tackles, Nicholas rushed 18 yards for a touchdown.
Lower trailed 14-0 after that score.
Hebron rushed for 32 yards on the next drive, setting the Caper Tigers at the Scotties' 20-yard line. But on fourth-and-6, Bordentown intercepted its second pass of the game and was on offense again.
But the Lower defense stepped up.
Braz Thomas intercepted a pass and ran it back to the end zone with 6 seconds remaining in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to 7-6. Thomas also had some nice runs, including a 15-yard rush midway through the second quarter.
Three plays after the interception, Owes rushed for 36 yards to extend the Scotties' lead to 20-7. Lower blocked the extra-point attempt. Ryan Byard had an interception return on the Caper Tigers' next drive to give the Scotties a 27-7 lead.
Bordentown led 34-7 at halftime.
Michael Poinsett rushed for a 1-yard late in the third quarter, giving the Scotties a 41-7 lead.
The Caper Tigers made their longest play from scrimmage on the ensuing drive— a 16-yard catch by Archie Lawler. Hebron followed that with a 21-yard run. Lawler then caught a 34-yard TD pass with 52 seconds left in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 41-13.
Hebron added a 29-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
Elijah Dean capped the scoring with a 4-yard run for Bordentown.
Oakcrest 35, Pemberton 8: The Falcons (3-5), who started the season 2-0, snapped a five-game losing skid.
Oakcrest led 14-0 after the first quarter and extended the lead to 28-0 with 4 minutes, 13 seconds remaining in the first half. Pemberton (0-7) scored before halftime to cut its deficit to 28-8, but Oakcrest responded in the third quarter, putting together a TD drive to cap the scoring.
It was the highest-scoring game this season for the Falcons. It was also their second shutout victory, the first was 34-0 over Buena Regional on Sept. 2.
Salem 47, Buena Reg. 7: The Rams (7-1), winners of three straight, led 28-7 at halftime.
Buena fell to 0-8.
Cameron Smith led with 104 rushing yards with two touchdowns for Salem. No further information was available.
Toms River North 17, Southern Reg. 0: The Mariners (4-3) won their third straight game. The Rams, who lost their second consecutive game, fell to 4-4. No further information was available.
