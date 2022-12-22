Boardwalk Basketball Classic to start Friday in Wildwood

The Boardwalk Basketball Classic, one of the most anticipated high school tournaments in the area, will start Friday and continue through next week.

The event, which bills itself as the largest coed Christmas week basketball tournament in the country and started in 1998, is held at the Wildwoods Convention Center. About 70-plus schools from Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and New York are scheduled to compete.

The tournament's last day is New Year's Eve.

"It's a great tournament, because what it does is it gives some of these kids the opportunity to play in a big arena," tournament executive director and organizer Ernie Troiano said. "Normally, they get to play in high school gyms."

The Wildwoods Convention Center uses two courts — one for the boys and the other for the girls. The courts, which are about $120,000 each, are in separate halls in the arena, Troiano said. The courts were used for the NCAA Tournament in the past, Troiano said.

The committee recently spent $36,000 to redo one floor. The Convention Center helped with the cost, and the floor was sanded and then painted, Troiano said. Each court is large, and the setting is much different than high school gyms.

"Some coaches aren't really crazy about the big setting," said Troiano, adding some athletes may "have trouble shooting in that wide-open space.

"When you are in your gym, you understand where your sides are and where your elevations are. When you come, the elevations are way up and the sides are way out."

Still, the tournament is a great experience and is beloved, Troiano said. Not only do teams from multiple states meet and enjoy friendly competition, but for some the experience being near the beach is just as special.

That's what the committee really likes, Troiano added.

"We take for granted the beach," he said. "The beach and the Boardwalk are just there for us. Some of these kids and some of these parents, the beach and the Boardwalk, they would give their right arm to be able to be here."

The tournament starts Friday with three boys and three girls games, which feature four local girls teams and one boys squad.

Atlantic City girls will play Clearview Regional at 3:30 p.m. in the GWITDA Showcase. Lower Cape May girls will play Wildwood at 5 p.m. in the Kaitlin Anzelone Memorial Title game, and the Absegami and Woodstown girls will play at 6:30 p.m. in the Michelle Tarbotton-Rucci Showcase.

Wildwood Catholic boys will take on Salem at 5 p.m. in the Doug DeWeese Memorial Showcase. Each bracket and showcase in the event is named in memory of notable locals.

"The Christmas tournament, it just has a great history to it," Absegami coach Bob Lasko said. "Teams from all over the tri-state come to it. For years, it had some of the best competition around. Mr. Troiano does a great job at matching teams up. We are just excited to continue that tradition and show the kids the excitement of going down to the shore and having fun during Christmas."

Last season, the Braves lost 54-40 to Woodstown, which made the South Jersey Group I semifinals before losing to eventual champion Wildwood. Woodstown is currently 2-0.

"It's kind of a revenge game for us," Lasko said. "We are looking forward to it, and (Woodstown coach) Brandon Lyons is a really good coach. Our girls have a little revenge in their minds. We are looking for an exciting game. It's going to be fun."

There are many great teams competing, such as the McDonogh School (Maryland), St Joseph’s by the Sea (New York), Berks Catholic (Pennsylvania) and many others, Troiano said. There will be plenty of local representation, including from Wildwood Catholic, Holy Spirit, Wildwood, Ocean City, Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, Oakcrest and St. Joseph.

A pass for the entire seven-day tournament only costs $30 for adults and $25 for children, students and seniors. One-day tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children, students and seniors. Children are 5-and-under, and seniors are 60-and-older.

"The Convention Center and The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority, they are great partners," Troiano said. "You couldn't ask for a better facility and a better group of people to work with. It's a great atmosphere to play in. A lot of great schools and a lot of good entertainment."

