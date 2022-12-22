 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Press of Atlantic City is partnering with AllSeason Solar who is sponsoring 1000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Boardwalk Basketball Classic to start Friday in Wildwood

  • 0
2021 Boardwalk Basketball Classic

Atlantic City's Quanirah Montague goes for a layup against Paul VI at last season's Boardwalk Basketball Classic on Dec. 30, 2021.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

The Boardwalk Basketball Classic, one of the most anticipated high school tournaments in the area, will start Friday and continue through next week.

The event, which bills itself as the largest coed Christmas week basketball tournament in the country and started in 1998, is held at the Wildwoods Convention Center. About 70-plus schools from Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and New York are scheduled to compete.

The tournament's last day is New Year's Eve.

"It's a great tournament, because what it does is it gives some of these kids the opportunity to play in a big arena," tournament executive director and organizer Ernie Troiano said. "Normally, they get to play in high school gyms."

The Wildwoods Convention Center uses two courts — one for the boys and the other for the girls. The courts, which are about $120,000 each, are in separate halls in the arena, Troiano said. The courts were used for the NCAA Tournament in the past, Troiano said.

People are also reading…

The committee recently spent $36,000 to redo one floor. The Convention Center helped with the cost, and the floor was sanded and then painted, Troiano said. Each court is large, and the setting is much different than high school gyms.

"Some coaches aren't really crazy about the big setting," said Troiano, adding some athletes may "have trouble shooting in that wide-open space.

"When you are in your gym, you understand where your sides are and where your elevations are. When you come, the elevations are way up and the sides are way out."

Still, the tournament is a great experience and is beloved, Troiano said. Not only do teams from multiple states meet and enjoy friendly competition, but for some the experience being near the beach is just as special.

That's what the committee really likes, Troiano added.

"We take for granted the beach," he said. "The beach and the Boardwalk are just there for us. Some of these kids and some of these parents, the beach and the Boardwalk, they would give their right arm to be able to be here."

The tournament starts Friday with three boys and three girls games, which feature four local girls teams and one boys squad.

Atlantic City girls will play Clearview Regional at 3:30 p.m. in the GWITDA Showcase. Lower Cape May girls will play Wildwood at 5 p.m. in the Kaitlin Anzelone Memorial Title game, and the Absegami and Woodstown girls will play at 6:30 p.m. in the Michelle Tarbotton-Rucci Showcase.

Wildwood Catholic boys will take on Salem at 5 p.m. in the Doug DeWeese Memorial Showcase. Each bracket and showcase in the event is named in memory of notable locals.

"The Christmas tournament, it just has a great history to it," Absegami coach Bob Lasko said. "Teams from all over the tri-state come to it. For years, it had some of the best competition around. Mr. Troiano does a great job at matching teams up. We are just excited to continue that tradition and show the kids the excitement of going down to the shore and having fun during Christmas."

Last season, the Braves lost 54-40 to Woodstown, which made the South Jersey Group I semifinals before losing to eventual champion Wildwood. Woodstown is currently 2-0.

"It's kind of a revenge game for us," Lasko said. "We are looking forward to it, and (Woodstown coach) Brandon Lyons is a really good coach. Our girls have a little revenge in their minds. We are looking for an exciting game. It's going to be fun."

There are many great teams competing, such as the McDonogh School (Maryland), St Joseph’s by the Sea (New York), Berks Catholic (Pennsylvania) and many others, Troiano said. There will be plenty of local representation, including from Wildwood Catholic, Holy Spirit, Wildwood, Ocean City, Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, Oakcrest and St. Joseph.

A pass for the entire seven-day tournament only costs $30 for adults and $25 for children, students and seniors. One-day tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children, students and seniors. Children are 5-and-under, and seniors are 60-and-older.

"The Convention Center and The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority, they are great partners," Troiano said. "You couldn't ask for a better facility and a better group of people to work with. It's a great atmosphere to play in. A lot of great schools and a lot of good entertainment."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Boardwalk Basketball Classic schedule

(local teams only)

Girls

Dec. 23

GWITDA Showcase

3:30 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Clearview Reg.

Kaitlin Anzelone Memorial Title

5 p.m.

Lower Cape May Reg. vs. Wildwood

Michelle Tarbotton-Rucci Showcase

6:30 p.m.

Woodstown vs. Absegami

Dec. 27

Tom Jorgenson Memorial Showcase

10 a.m.

Cape May Tech vs. Cumberland Reg.

Showcase Game

11:30 a.m.

Bensalem (PA) vs. Oakcrest

John Pierantozzi Showcase

4:15 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Archbishop Ryan (PA)

Genny Farnan Memorial Title

7:15 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. St Hubert’s (PA)

Dec. 28

Showcase Game

11 a.m.

St Hubert’s (PA) vs. Holy Spirit

2 p.m.

Methacton (PA) vs. Atlantic City

George Betz Memorial Showcase

6:45 p.m.

Cumberland Reg. vs. Saint Dominic Academy

8:15 p.m.

Showcase game

Absegami vs. Kingsway Reg.

Dec. 29

Showcase Game

9:30 a.m.

Oakcrest vs. Cape May Tech

Jay Craven Memorial Showcase

11 a.m.

Lower Cape May Reg. vs. Cheltenham (PA)

Al “the General” Melini Showcase

12:30 p.m.

Saint Dominic Academy vs. Our Lady of Mercy

Tony Calogero Memorial Showcase

3:45 p.m.

Wildwood vs. Marple Newtown (PA)

Andrew Alameno Memorial Showcase

6:45 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Timber Creek

Dec. 30

Tom Williams Showcase

11 a.m.

Timber Creek vs. Ocean City

Showcase Game

12:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Newark Academy

Vince Trombetta Showcase

3:45 p.m.

Bonner-Pendergast (PA) vs. Barnegat

5:15 p.m.

Fran St John Showcase

Bishop Eustace vs. Wildwood Catholic

8:15 p.m.

Showcase game

MaST Community Charter vs. Lower Cape May Reg.

Dec. 31

Showcase Game

11 a.m.

Newark Academy vs. Barnegat

12:30 p.m.

Howard “Putt” Palmer Memorial Showcase

12:30 p.m.

Wildwood vs. MaST Community Charter (PA)

2 p.m.

Showcase Game

Ocean City vs. Bishop Eustace

Boys

Dec. 23

Doug DeWeese Memorial Showcase

5 p.m.

Salem vs. Wildwood Catholic

Dec. 26

Dave Lewis Memorial Bracket

3:30 p.m.

Atlantic Christian vs. Triton

5 p.m.

Boys Latin of Philadelphia (PA) vs. Oakcrest

Dec. 27

Dave Lewis Memorial Consolation

10 a.m.

Matchup TBD

Bill Osborn Memorial Bracket

11:30 a.m.

St. Joseph vs. Bishop Eustace

1 p.m.

Pemberton vs. Ocean City

Dave Lewis Memorial Championship

2:30 p.m.

Matchup TBD

Frank McAlarnen Memorial Showcase

5:45 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Glassboro

William Chickie Ludman Memorial Showcase

7:15 p.m.

Camden Eastside vs. Middle Twp.

Dec. 28

Bill Osborn Memorial Consolation Game

1 p.m.

Matchup TBD

Bill Osborn Memorial Championship Game

2:30 p.m.

Matchup TBD

Bernie McCracken Memorial Bracket

5:45 p.m.

MaST Community Charter (PA) vs. Cape May Tech

7:15 p.m.

Cumberland Reg. vs. Wildwood

Dec. 29

Bernie McCracken Memorial Championship

7:30 p.m.

Matchup TBD

Dec. 30

Tom Feraco Showcase

4:15 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. South Lakes (VA)

Showcase Game

5:45 p.m.

ACIT vs. Mervo (MD)

George Holden Sr Memorial Showcase

6:45 p.m.

Tacony Academy Charter (PA) vs. Lower Cape May Reg.

Showcase Game

7:15 p.m.

Frankford (PA) vs. Egg Harbor Twp.

Dec. 31

Lou Baselice Memorial Showcase

1:15 p.m.

Hightstown vs. Wildwood CAtholic

John Carlson Memorial Showcase

2:45 p.m.

Wildwood vs. Tacony Academy Charter (PA)

INSIDE

A locals-only schedule of this year's classic. Sports, B3

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News