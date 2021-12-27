Boardwalk Basketball Classic returns to Wildwood on Monday, but pandemic causing scheduling issues

& JACOB HENDERSON
WILDWOOD — The COVD-19 pandemic has complicated what was meant to be a feel-good event to cap 2021: the return of the Boardwalk Basketball Classic.
One year after the beloved high school basketball event was canceled due to the pandemic, the Classic’s organizing committee met Sunday afternoon with its schedule in flux because of disruptions and team withdrawals related to the surge of the virus’ omicron variant.
The event, which bills itself as the largest coed, Christmas week basketball tournament in the country, is scheduled to tip off Monday and run through Friday, the last day of 2021, at Wildwoods Convention Center.
Committee member and retired Wildwood High School girls basketball coach Dave Troiano said Sunday the event is still on. He urged everyone to check often the Classic’s website — bbclassic.com — for scheduling updates.
The number of teams and games affected by withdrawals was not immediately clear.
“We’re trying to do what’s best for everybody,” Troiano said. “The fact we didn’t have it last year is in the back of everybody’s minds. We do have a lot of teams we know are counting on coming here.”
Troiano said Classic organizers will literally take the event one day at a time this week.
“We get through Monday, thank God, and then we go to Tuesday,” Troiano said. “It’s nobody fault. We understand that. The people we’ve been talking to (at participating schools) are understanding.”
The return of the Boardwalk Basketball Classic has been expected to be a boon for local businesses, especially after its 2020 cancellation.
Traditionally, it is a six-day, 60-team showcase tournament for girls and boys teams from throughout New Jersey and beyond. But this year’s tournament was scheduled to feature more teams (67) and one fewer day (five).
Until the pandemic hit, the event had been held annually since 2004. A Jersey Shore staple of the final week of the year, it consists of a series of four-team tournaments named for notable people from the Wildwoods.
The Classic brings an immense impact economically, Cape May County Tourism Director Diane Wieland said recently.
“Because of the length of the tournament, some people are here overnight and also doing return trips and are looking for other things to do,” Wieland said.
The Classic brings in more than $1 million in economic impact to the region, officials have said in the past. The New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority owns the facility and does not charge the Classic for its use.
“It’s their donation to the community,” said Troiano, the tournament’s executive director.
Local hotels such as the Days Inn and the Bolero Resort are among the locations that see a lot of the tournament teams come in.
“The Days Inn is practically already booked out for that week, mainly from the teams that are traveling from out of state,” Troiano said recently. “And the Bolero has just as many reservations coming in.”
The workers inside the Convention Center the week of the tournament are all volunteers. Any revenue made throughout tournament week gets split into donations for Wildwood High School and Wildwood Catholic Academy.
Over the years, the tournament has accumulated more than $295,000 in scholarship money for Wildwood and Wildwood Catholic students.
Even before Sunday’s meeting, Troiano had been concerned about potential issues regarding COVID-19, but had remained optimistic.
“I know some of the local schools in the surrounding Wildwood area have gone virtual because some students are getting sick. But, with that being said, I plan for this tournament to be ‘full go’ with no setbacks.” he said last week.
As a safeguard, organizers had lined up four teams on stand-by in case some schools need to drop out of the tournament.
On Sunday, a note on the Classic website addressed the fluidity of the situation, and the ongoing effects of the pandemic.
“Our scheduling committee has received numerous calls regarding teams participation in the last few days” it read. “They are diligently working to fill all the spots to ensure the tournament will go on. We are trying to notify all teams affected but the changes are coming in rapidly. Kindly check the schedule pages often to ensure your times. We thank you for your patience and consideration as we navigate these unexpected times.”
(Press of Atlantic City intern Jacob Henderson contributed to this report.)
Photos from 2017 Boardwalk Basketball Classic
