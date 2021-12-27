Boardwalk Basketball Classic returns to Wildwood on Monday, but pandemic causing scheduling issues

Troiano said Classic organizers will literally take the event one day at a time this week.

“We get through Monday, thank God, and then we go to Tuesday,” Troiano said. “It’s nobody fault. We understand that. The people we’ve been talking to (at participating schools) are understanding.”

The return of the Boardwalk Basketball Classic has been expected to be a boon for local businesses, especially after its 2020 cancellation.

Traditionally, it is a six-day, 60-team showcase tournament for girls and boys teams from throughout New Jersey and beyond. But this year’s tournament was scheduled to feature more teams (67) and one fewer day (five).

Until the pandemic hit, the event had been held annually since 2004. A Jersey Shore staple of the final week of the year, it consists of a series of four-team tournaments named for notable people from the Wildwoods.

The Classic brings an immense impact economically, Cape May County Tourism Director Diane Wieland said recently.

“Because of the length of the tournament, some people are here overnight and also doing return trips and are looking for other things to do,” Wieland said.