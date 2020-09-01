The Boardwalk Basketball Classic in Wildwood canceled its annual event this winter, citing health and safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, tournament officials announced in a statement Tuesday.
The event typically features about 70-plus high school boys and girls teams from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, Delaware and other states. Each bracket is named in memory of local residents.
The tournament, which started in 1998, had been scheduled for Dec. 26-31 at the Wildwoods Convention Center.
“The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s decision to prohibit interstate competition for the 2020-21 scholastic year, the potential unavailability of the tournament site at the Wildwoods Convention Center, the possibility of a ban or limitations on attendance at high school basketball games this winter and the fluidness of individual teams’ schedules for the 2020-21 season, among other factors, have led the committee to make this decision,” the statement said.
Tournament officials said the annual event is expected to return in 2021. The tournament raises money for college scholarships for graduating students from Wildwood High School and Wildwood Catholic Academy, the two schools that host the event.
According to the Boardwalk Basketball Classic’s website, the event is the largest coed high school baseball tournament in the country. The tournament has raised more than $300,000 in scholarships since its inaugural year in 1998.
The Boardwalk Basketball Classic is run by a nonprofit organization, and that also played a role in the decision, said Brian Cunniff, a tournament board member.
“If it was a situation where there was no attendance or very limited attendance, the tournament would’ve lost money,” he said.
In July, organizers announced they were “taking a timeout” from scheduling and planning until they received a “clearer picture of the guidelines determined by the state, local and national governing bodies,” which led to Tuesday’s decision.
“This is a decision that most people on the committee probably knew was coming quite a few weeks ago,” Cunniff said. “We were kind of just holding out hope that, maybe, things would drastically change.”
Teams from outside New Jersey had indicated they would not participate this year, he said.
Jodie DiEduardo, the tournament treasurer, confirmed via text message Tuesday the tournament will not offer any scholarships in 2021 for graduating seniors at Wildwood and Wildwood Catholic. It will be first year since its inception the organization has not awarded scholarships.
Everybody on the committee is committed to bring the tournament back in 2021,” Cunniff said. “That is the goal. We are hoping things are back to normal sooner rather than later. We certainly don’t anticipate this being the end of the Boardwalk Classic."
Last winter, the Wildwood Catholic girls won the Genny-Farnan-Robinson Memorial Championship bracket. The Wildwood Catholic boys won the Frank McAlarnen Memorial Championship.
The event is one of the highlights of the local high school sports year, drawing people from around the state and region to the beach town each winter. Cunniff praised the staff at the Wildwoods Convention Center for its hard work each year.
“I think everyone down here who is involved takes great pride in bringing a really big, successful high school basketball tournament to our area,” Cunniff said. “Different people get to come to the Wildwoods in the winter, at Christmas time, and we are very fortunate we were able to do that over the years.”
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.