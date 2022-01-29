Blizzard cancels Cedar Creek's girls wrestling tourney but plan is for it to debut next winter

The inaugural Clash at the Creek girls wrestling tournament at Cedar Creek High School was scheduled to hit the mat Sunday, but the event was canceled due to the blizzard that struck Friday night.
The event will not be rescheduled as the Pirates have a quad-meet next Saturday and records have to be posted for individual seedings later that day, tournament organizer and Cedar Creek assistant coach Robert Lerner said.
The Clash at the Creek is expected to return next winter, he added. About 75 wrestlers from 27 schools were expected to compete Sunday.
"From the inception of this, we planned on this being an annual event," Lerner said Saturday. "For it to come apart at the last minute after everything we went through, there is a lot of disappointment. But the light at the end of the tunnel, we do it again next year and hopefully it grows into a tournament everyone looks forward to coming to."
The Clash at the Creek was going to be important for female wrestlers in South Jersey, creating opportunities and increasing the sport's visibility, Lerner added. Girls get most of their matches in tournaments, which are mainly held further north, and don't always get to compete in varsity matches.
The Cape-Atlantic League nearly doubled its number of girls wrestlers since last season. Even though the interest has heightened, the visibility and opportunities aren’t nearly on the same level as boys wrestling
Sometimes, female wrestlers in the Cape-Atlantic League travel hours to compete. Last year, Cedar Creek's Riley Lerner (25-1), Robert's daughter, placed second at the individual region and state tournaments. The sophomore already has won five titles this winter.
Riley Lerner is an ambassador of the sport who always looking to help girls wrestling grow. She went before the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District's board and lobbied for the Clash at the Creek. Superintendent James Reina loved the idea and did not want to cancel the event until the massive snowfall was official, Robert Lerner said.
"Like my dad said, we put a lot of work into it," Riley Lerner said. "The school board got on board fast, my (athletic director Karen Cavalieri), my coach (George Cappuccio). We finally had it all set up, and Mother Nature decided not to agree with us."
Most girls who were set to compete in Sunday's event have had fewer than 10 varsity matches this season. Boys and girls weight classes differ, so they can't always wrestle each other. And even if two school have female wrestlers, they aren't always in the same class.
Sunday's tournament would have been a local opportunity for girls to compete and improve.
In 2019, only three girls got to wrestle 30 matches in the state, a total most boys achieve each season. The number of matches for girls is rising but still lags far behind the boys.
One hope was that Clash might influence other local schools to create a similar girls tournament next season. Two other South Jersey schools are interested in hosting an all-girls tournament based on Robert Lerner's idea for CAL and South Jersey female wrestlers, he said.
Delsea Regional assistant coach Steve Jillard had an idea for girls quad-meets next season in which individual girls (not teams) can come together and wrestle, Robert Lerner said.
"So, my primary goal for having this tournament has planted a seed, so let's see how it grows," Lerner said. "But we can solidify it and come up with different ideas to get these girls opportunities. I think some outside-the-box thinking will go a long way."
Since the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state, sanctioned girls wrestling in 2018, more and more girls have joined the sport. Among the local girls who were scheduled to compete Sunday: Ocean City’s Olivia Guy (107 pound) and Danna Ramirez (126), Mainland Regional’s Emily Dilkes (107) and Jackeline Oviedo-Ramos (126), Cedar Creek’s Lerner (114) and Julia Lord (114), Southern Regional’s Gracie Cordasco (114), Hannia Garcia (126) and Ella Yanuzzelli (152), Holy Spirit’s Alexandria Graffius (120), Egg Harbor Township’s Kylie Wright (120), Hammonton’s Kylie Allison (120) and Alyssa Orsino (126) and Millville’s Angelina Smith (114), Rebecca Royer (120) and Krysta Pedersen (126).
Robert Lerner noted Cavalieri, the Cedar Creek AD, played an important role in planning the Clash at the Creek and "supports the girls. … She is just amazing, and we need more ADs doing this and showing their school board this can happen."
"If they don't have the opportunity, what are they here for? It's useless for them to be wrestlers if they are never wrestling," he added. "It makes it hard for our girls. We can't grow without more of these tournaments happening, and that's the biggest thing. Opportunities lead to growth."
Riley agreed. She added that next year they plan to allow extra time to reschedule the event in case another weather-related cancellation happens. She expressed appreciation to everyone involved in making the tournament.
"I know personally I hate missing one match with my team," Riley Lerner said." I can't imagine how these girls feel who only have two or three matches under their belt all season. … Even though we couldn’t have it, everyone did so much, and it’s a big deal."
