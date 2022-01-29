Blizzard cancels Cedar Creek's girls wrestling tourney but plan is for it to debut next winter

The inaugural Clash at the Creek girls wrestling tournament at Cedar Creek High School was scheduled to hit the mat Sunday, but the event was canceled due to the blizzard that struck Friday night.

The event will not be rescheduled as the Pirates have a quad-meet next Saturday and records have to be posted for individual seedings later that day, tournament organizer and Cedar Creek assistant coach Robert Lerner said.

The Clash at the Creek is expected to return next winter, he added. About 75 wrestlers from 27 schools were expected to compete Sunday.

"From the inception of this, we planned on this being an annual event," Lerner said Saturday. "For it to come apart at the last minute after everything we went through, there is a lot of disappointment. But the light at the end of the tunnel, we do it again next year and hopefully it grows into a tournament everyone looks forward to coming to."

The Clash at the Creek was going to be important for female wrestlers in South Jersey, creating opportunities and increasing the sport's visibility, Lerner added. Girls get most of their matches in tournaments, which are mainly held further north, and don't always get to compete in varsity matches.