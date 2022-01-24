Ben Harris, Devon Bock provide Middle with boost off the bench in 55-52 win over Wildwood Catholic

“This team is amazing. Everyone knows their roles,” Harris said. “If we’re winning without me, we’re winning. If we’re winning with me ... either way it means we’re winning. I’m just playing defense, getting rebounds and hitting shots.”

Middle Township-Wildwood Catholic is one of Cape May County’s top rivalries. The schools often compete for the same players. Monday’s game was highly anticipated as the Panthers beat Wildwood Catholic 53-51 on Jamir McNeil’s last-second layup on Dec. 21.

Middle began Monday in first place in the American Division. The Crusaders (7-7) are in third place and need wins to boost their chances of reaching next month’s CAL Tournament. The top two teams in each of the league’s three divisions automatically qualify for the tournament.

Monday’s game was typical of the close, intense contests between the schools, with fans hanging on every possession. Neither team led by more than five in the second half.

Bock sparked Middle with his hustle. He made an immediate impression with five points and three rebounds in the second quarter. His layup off a pass from McNeil (12 points) pulled Middle to within three of Wildwood Catholic after three quarters.