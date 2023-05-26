Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Bella Davis went 3 for 4 with a three-run homer, drove in five runs and scored two to lead the top-seeded St. Joseph Academy softball team to an 18-1 victory over ninth-seeded Rutgers Prep in the South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinals Friday.

Leylani Muniz struck out three in two, no-hit innings. The game ended after four in a half innings due to the mercy rule. Maci Jacquet went 2 for with three RBIs and two runs for the Wildcats (19-6), who are No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Ava Fisher added a two-run homer, which was her 10th home run the season.

St. Joseph outhit Rutgers Prep 18-1. Rutgers Prep (7-14) committed five errors. The Wildcats scored 12 in the bottom of the third inning.

St. Joseph will host fifth-seeded Doane Academy in the semifinals 4 p.m. Tuesday.

St. Joseph won the sectional title in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals

(1) Egg Harbor Twp. 10, (8) Gloucester Tech 3: Madison Dollard struck out 10 and allowed three runs (one earned) and allowed just seven hits to earn the win.

Dollard and Sofia Spatocco each hit a two-run single. Madison Biddle went 2 for 5, including her 100th career hit. The senior added two runs and two stolen bases. Kaci Velardi went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two stolen bases, Payton Colbert singled and knocked in one run.

Natalie Stewart went 2 for 2, drew a walk, stole two bases and scored two. Annaliese Valentino walked and drove in one run. Laura Mack walked and hit a sacrifice fly. EHT scored on two passed balls. The Eagles are No. 2 in the Elite 11.

EHT will host fourth-seeded Cherokee in the semifinals Wednesday.

South Jersey Group I quarterfinals

(2) Audubon 9, (7) Buena Reg. 4: Laylah Collins went 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs for the Chiefs (13-12).

Anna Sheridan singled and added two RBIs. Isabella Bates and Camryn Johnson each scored. Sheridan struck out four. For Audubon (16-7), Alyson Yurcaba went 3 for 4 with a double, homer, five. RBIs and three runs.

Baseball

South Jersey Group III quarterfinals

(2) Delsea Reg. 2, (7) Ocean City 1 (late Thursday): Max Van Auken went 2 for 3 with two runs for Delsea (19-6).

Zach Maxwell singled and had an RBI. For the Red Raiders (13-11), Dante Edwardi singled in Colin Thompson. Thompson also doubled. Evan Taylor struck out six in 61/3 innings.

Boys lacrosse

South Jersey Group II first round

(7) Cranford 10, (10) Barnegat 6 (from Thursday): Connor Maloney scored three for the Bengals (13-6).

Luke Tortorici added four assists. Connor Maloney scored three, and Seth Freiwald added two goals and two assists. Keegan Dunn scored once. Antonio Frusco won eight faceoffs. Lucas Holland made 14 saves.