The Mainland Regional High School softball team scored two runs in the top of the first inning and went on to beat host Hammonton 5-1 on Thursday.
Mainland pitcher Bella D'Agostino went the distance and scattered eight hits, struck out five and walked three.
Isabella Scittina and Rayna Molina each homered for Mainland (4-8), and Ava Jamison and Kylie Hennelly each had a hit and a run. Bella Virgili and Olivia Hull each had RBIs, and Denver Obermeyer scored.
For Hammonton (7-11), Ava Divello went 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Ava Livingston doubled. Ava Tyree had a hit, and Abby Barnes had a stolen base and a run.
Atlantic City 17, Oakcrest 7: Rosie Miltenberger went 3 for 4 with four runs and three RBIs for the Vikings (5-10). Cecelia Marata went 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Mia Marota had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Maria Conroy went 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Kendra Levine struck out seven in six innings.
Sophia Priestley went 2 for 4 with two runs for Oakcrest (8-7). Mia Priestley scored twice. Skyler Sukovich went 2 for 4 with a run. Arianna Massey drove in a run. Madison Pell and Trinity Brown each had a run. Dakota Miranda struck out four in five innings.
Absegami 11, Cape May Tech 0: The visiting Braves (10-8) had eight hits, scored two runs in the second inning and then scored nine in the third in the five-inning game. For Cape May Tech (3-1), Amanda Daino, Kayleigh Vallese, Geovanna Kauffman and Jordyn Sharp each had hits.
Pennsville 15, Wildwood 0: Pennsville's Savannah Brewer-Palverento pitched a five-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts and two walks. Isabella Farina went 3 for 4 with two doubles, three runs and three RBIs for the visiting Eagles (8-6), and Kylie Harris was 3 for 5 with three doubles, two runs and two RBIs. Wildwood fell to 3-6.
