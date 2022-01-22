Bella, Ava Mazur each score 11 to lead No. 2 Mainland over rival Ocean City

Ocean City and Mainland know each other so well that it can be difficult to score. One team calls out an offensive play and the defense knows exactly where the offense is headed.

This is where the Mazurs' creativity comes in. The twins helped Mainland get some easy baskets.

“We all click so well,” Ava said. “Even though they know our plays, we can kind of work around that and get baskets like we did. We all know where each other is on the court.”

The Mustangs never trailed. Mainland took control with a 9-3 run to start the third quarter that gave it a 32-16 lead just three minutes into the second half.

Bella sank two driving layups and scored another basket during that stretch.

“In the third quarter, it felt like I was finishing really well,” Bella said. “I was getting to the basket and finishing.”

The Mustangs have been troubled by slow starts lately, and that was again the case Saturday as they scored 35 of their points in the third and fourth quarters.