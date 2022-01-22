Bella, Ava Mazur each score 11 to lead No. 2 Mainland over rival Ocean City

LINWOOD — As they have done all season, the Mazur twins gave the Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team the creativity it needed Saturday.
Bella and Ava Mazur each scored 11 points to propel the Mustangs to a 58-30 win over rival Ocean City. Mainland (10-1) is ranked No. 2 in The Press’ Elite 11.
Bella's and Ava’s abilities to penetrate the Ocean City defense and create shots for themselves and teammates were a big part of the win. Ava also grabbed six rebounds and had two assists. Bella added three assists.
“Their athleticism and their strength make it so that you don’t have to manufacture plays for them from an Xes and Os standpoint,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said of the two sophomores. “It’s a difference maker, particularly in the girls game. They can put the ball on the floor and attack in a way that you don’t see many girls do.”
Mainland-Ocean City is always one of the regular season’s most anticipated games. The two schools are rivals in every sport, but especially in girls basketball where their contests have often decided Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group III championships. Ocean City (6-5) entered Saturday in first place in the CAL National Division.
“It’s a really good feeling because it’s O.C.,” Bella said of Saturday’s win.
Ocean City and Mainland know each other so well that it can be difficult to score. One team calls out an offensive play and the defense knows exactly where the offense is headed.
This is where the Mazurs' creativity comes in. The twins helped Mainland get some easy baskets.
“We all click so well,” Ava said. “Even though they know our plays, we can kind of work around that and get baskets like we did. We all know where each other is on the court.”
The Mustangs never trailed. Mainland took control with a 9-3 run to start the third quarter that gave it a 32-16 lead just three minutes into the second half.
Bella sank two driving layups and scored another basket during that stretch.
“In the third quarter, it felt like I was finishing really well,” Bella said. “I was getting to the basket and finishing.”
The Mustangs have been troubled by slow starts lately, and that was again the case Saturday as they scored 35 of their points in the third and fourth quarters.
“We got in transition and ran it right at them off the bat (in the second half),” Betson said. “My only issue is that I’d like see that more consistently. Let’s do that all the time. Let’s not wait until halftime to do that.”
In addition to the twins, Mainland got several outstanding performances. Senior guard Camryn Dirkes scored a team-high 12 points. Senior center Kaitlyn Boggs scored seven and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Mainland has won three straight since its only loss, a 51-49 defeat to state power Manasquan on Jan. 8.
“I think we’re in a really good position right now,” Ava said. “Our only loss is Manasquan. I feel like we’ve grown from that. We’re a better team now. I think we’re still growing, and we’re still becoming a better team.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
