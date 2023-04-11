The Egg Harbor Township High School baseball team, ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, beat visiting Millville 6-4 on Tuesday in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.

EHT scored three runs in the second inning and three in the fifth.

Jackson Conroy homered and had two RBIs for the Eagles (4-1). Winning pitcher Cam Flukey gave up one hit in five innings of work, with 12 strikeouts and two walks. Mike Piskun went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, and Peyton Smith and Flukey each doubled. The Eagles led 6-0 after five innings.

For Millville (3-2), Sergio Diaz was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs, and Wayne Hill had a triple, a run and two RBIs.

Cumberland Reg. 10, Gloucester Tech 5: Charles Levick went 2 for 4 with two runs for the Colts (2-1). Ryan Criss added two RBIs. David Bennett went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. Drew Nakai scored two runs. Luke Fithian striuck out eight in 51/3 innings.

Andrew Valay struck out 10 in 61/3 innings for GCIT (1-3).

Clearview Reg. 4, Vineland 2: Vineland's Xavier Cortez went 1 for 2 with a homer and two RBIs. Cortez, the losing pitcher, went 4 and a third innings, gave up six hits and four runs, struck out eight and walked two. Anthony Rakotz added a double and a run.

Dylan Baker was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for host Clearview (1-3). Winning pitcher Ethan Hahn went seven innings, gave up three hits, struck out 10 and walked three.

ACIT 3, Atlantic City 2: Winning pitcher Logan Ruga went the distance and allowed two hits, with 15 strikeouts and two walks. ACIT (1-2) also had only two hits but scored single runs in the bottom of the second, third and sixth innings. Jacob Downing was 2 for 3 with a run for Atlantic City (0-4).

Oakcrest 26, Bridgeton 1: The host Falcons (2-3) scored 16 runs in the first inning. Gunner Smith hit a two-run homer in the inning. Mason Kurtz went 4 for 5 with two runs and five RBIs. Zachary Cogswell-D'Augustine was 3 for 4, and AJ Capaldi went 2 for 3 with four runs. Winning pitcher Stephen Lee pitched a two-hitter in five innings, with no walks and five strikeouts. Lee was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

For Bridgeton (0-4), Joel Francisco Lopez had an RBI single and Marshon Green went 1 for 2 with a run.

Gateway Reg. 10, Pleasantville 3: Luis Parra-Bautista had two RBIs for the Greyhounds (1-2). Oscar Soto, Joshue Matos and Darian Prensa each scored a run. For Gateway (2-2), Tony Tocconelli had three RBIs and scored two runs. Connor Barbato struck out seven in six innings.