Barnegat High School's Yasmeen Muhammad won the individual title with an 84 on Monday at the Ocean County Girls Golf Tournament at Bey Lea Golf Club in Toms River.

Southern Regional won the team title with a score of 396.

Southern's Madelyn Beirne finished second with an 89, and Chloe Wright of Jackson Memorial was third with an 89. Grace Klements of Pinelands Regional, Addison Salais of Jackson Liberty and Sami Reilly of Southern tied for fourth at 90 apiece.

Central Regional placed second in the team scoring with a 429. Barnegat was third at 435. The top three teams will represent Ocean County next Monday at the Shore Conference Championship.

The Ocean County Tournament had 44 players from 12 schools.

Mustangs place sixth at Lady Bombers Tee Off Classic

Mainland Regional High School golfers Isabella Ruzzo, Anika Deshpande and Kasey O'Brien combined for a 263 to place sixth among 28 teams, including individuals, on Monday at the Lady Bombers Tee Off Classic at Meadow Middlesex.

Ruzzo scored an 82 with one birdie. Deshpande finished at 87, O'Brien at 94. The three are members of the Mainland coed team.