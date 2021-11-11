Barnegat's stellar season ends in state semis

The Barnegat High School girls volleyball team put together a successful season.
But it ended Thursday.
After forcing a third set, the Bengals suffered a 2-1 loss to Mendham in the state Group II semifinals. Mendham won by set scores of 25-12, 18-25, 25-14.
The Bengals, ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11, finished their season 18-10.
Mendham (23-4) plays the winner of Old Tappan and West Morris in the title match 11:30 a.m. Saturday at William Paterson University in Wayne, Passaic County.
Mendham jumped out to a 15-2 lead in the first. Barnegat finished the set on a 12-10 run, but Mendham took the early lead. In the second set, Barnegat and Mendham were tied 7-7. The Bengals then took a 21-14 lead and later forced a decisive third set. Mendham quickly took a demanding 13-3 lead, a deficit that the Bengals could not overcome.
Katie Webber led Mendham with 28 assists. Chloe Czop added 21 digs. Sarah Wilcock finished with 20 kills. No further information was available at press time.
Barnegat won the South Jersey Group II title Tuesday with a 2-1 (1-25, 25-14, 25-14) victory over Wall Township. It was their first sectional title in program history. The team has been to the sectional match title four times.
Overall, the Bengals only lost three of 10 sets this postseason.
The Bengals earned some big wins this season, including a 2-0 (26-24, 25-23) win over Southern Regional (21-12) on Sept. 29 and a 2-1 (22-25, 25-21, 25-23) victory over Pinelands Regional (17-7) on Oct. 6. The Rams are the ranked No. 4 and the Wildcats are ranked No. 6.
Barnegat also advanced to the Shore Conference quarterfinals.
Standout senior Patria Moreno finished her career with over 1,000 assists.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.