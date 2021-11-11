Barnegat's stellar season ends in state semis

The Barnegat High School girls volleyball team put together a successful season.

But it ended Thursday.

After forcing a third set, the Bengals suffered a 2-1 loss to Mendham in the state Group II semifinals. Mendham won by set scores of 25-12, 18-25, 25-14.

The Bengals, ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11, finished their season 18-10.

Mendham (23-4) plays the winner of Old Tappan and West Morris in the title match 11:30 a.m. Saturday at William Paterson University in Wayne, Passaic County.

Mendham jumped out to a 15-2 lead in the first. Barnegat finished the set on a 12-10 run, but Mendham took the early lead. In the second set, Barnegat and Mendham were tied 7-7. The Bengals then took a 21-14 lead and later forced a decisive third set. Mendham quickly took a demanding 13-3 lead, a deficit that the Bengals could not overcome.

Katie Webber led Mendham with 28 assists. Chloe Czop added 21 digs. Sarah Wilcock finished with 20 kills. No further information was available at press time.