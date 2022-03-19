Barnegat's Patria Moreno is The Press Girls Volleyball Player of the Year

Patria Moreno is not a fan of mediocrity and desired only to compete at the highest level. As a senior leader, she tried to ensure the rest of her team followed suit and always remained confident.

"I always told my teammates, 'I hate when we do mediocre things when I know we can do better.' That was always my emphasis on the court," the Barnegat High School senior girls volleyball standout said. "I always told them, 'Why do you want to play like that?' It was good knowing our team could play at a high level."

Moreno led the team with 523 assists to go with 264 digs and 118 service points. The setter, one of the most important positions in volleyball, was a key reason the Bengals captured the South Jersey Group II title and advanced to the state semifinals.

Moreno is The Press Girls Volleyball Player of the Year.

"I think it was the best season ever," said Moreno, 17. "Our team was really good talent-wise, but we were also a mentally strong team. We just all had really good chemistry together."

Moreno added 78 kills, 39 aces and 10 blocks for Barnegat, which went 18-10. Even more impressive: her 500-plus assists. She had 422 as a sophomore, and 173 last season (which was drastically shortened due to the pandemic). Moreno finished her Barnegat career with 1,120.

But she praised her teammates more than herself.

"I always told (her teammates) that you are hitters, so you are supposed to hit," Moreno said. "So, I'm setting you this ball, and you got it. My assists didn't come from me. They come from them getting kills. The only way I can get assists is if they felt good enough to swing to get a kill. You always have to make sure your teammates are in the right mindset."

Moreno exemplifies what team leadership actually is, both on and off the court, Barnegat coach Karla Jennings said. Jennings said Moreno has an amazing volleyball IQ and knows what is happening on both sides of the net. Moreno can play a lot of different positions, and her positivity and enthusiasm were important to the team, a group that gravitated toward her.

Moreno sometimes sat on the bench for the junior varsity matches and gave them pointers, Jennings said, adding how tough it will be to replace Moreno next season.

Moreno will play next season at Stockton University.

"She always encourages her teammates and is consistent in her level of play," Jennings said. "Having her on the court, it wasn't just that she was a great player, but she also generated confidence in her teammates, who then felt confident in themselves because she was there. … She was a leader in all aspects.

"I'm just really proud of her."

Looking back on the season, Moreno points to the Bengals' away match against Pinelands Regional as her favorite memory. Barnegat lost that match, but the atmosphere was electric as both schools' student sections were filled. Barnegat beat Pinelands later in the season at home, but that first meeting "really was so much fun. That game was the best game ever."

When Moreno was a freshman, the Bengals finished 10-11 and missed the playoffs. Barnegat went 15-11 when she was a sophomore, reaching the sectional semifinals. In her junior season, the team went 8-2 and again lost in the S.J. semis.

"I am going to miss the program. I literally watched it grow since I was a freshman. It was awesome," Moreno said

Moreno is excited she will get to compete at Stockton. She doesn't know her position yet, but it will probably be either setter or defense. However, she aims to be an impact player, just as she was at Barnegat.

The senior knows the Bengals will be fine next season, adding her friends and junior middle hitters Gianna Gerkins and Avery O'Cone and the rest of her teammates who are set to return next season understand her message.

She finished her career with 549 digs, 302 service points and 181 kills.

"Don't settle for mediocre next year and you'll be fine," Moreno told the team.

Team of the Year

After not winning the Shore Conference South B Division title and only making it to the second round of the Shore Conference Tournament, Jennings and the rest of her team did not let the disappointment deter them from their pursuit of other goals.

Barnegat suffered two consecutive losses before the sectional tournament. But the Bengals won three straight matches to capture the S.J. Group II title, which included a 17-25, 25-14, 25-14 comeback victory over Wall Township in the final, and advanced to the state Group II semifinals.

Barnegat is The Press Team of the Year.

"We always said there is a state tournament coming up, so keep your eye on the big prize," Jennings said. "My girls did that. They never gave up on themselves. They never thought they couldn't do it. They performed at the state tournament when they needed to, and peaked at the right time."

The Bengals had lost the last two seasons in the sectional semifinals.

"It is exciting," Jennings said. "At the end of the day, it's not about me. It's about the kids. I know it has been a goal of theirs for a long time. Not just for this set of seniors, but for the team. We've been there many times, but never been able to seal the deal. So, it was very gratifying to see it happen.

"I was thrilled for the team and for Barnegat High School."

Coach of the Year

Mainland Regional won its first nine matches of the season before losing to a tough Pinelands Regional team. The Mustangs then won 12 consecutive matches before losing in the South Jersey Group III semifinals. In between, the Mustangs won the Cape-Atlantic League title and were undefeated in conference play.

Mainland coach Torie Rich guided her team the entire way.

Rich is The Press Coach of the Year.

"I feel like I definitely have a good relationship with my players and my coaching staff, and they play hard for us," Rich said. "That's all we can ask for. I always say it's a big respect game. You respect them, and they respect you. These girls wanted it, and they were very driven and athletic. They knew what they needed to do and wanted it so bad. They never gave up."

Mainland (21-2) had seven seniors. Those leaders, along with the rest of the team, responded to Rich's leadership. Two of its top players were injured in the second set of the sectional semifinals against eventual winner Toms River East, but the replacements showed potential for another run next season.

Rich praised the competition and other coaches in the CAL, especially Absegami's Kerry Flukey. The Mustangs defeated the Braves in the CAL finals. Rich said the Braves have always been "the team to beat in the CAL," but she wants to change that.

"I want Mainland to be the team that everyone wants to beat," Rich said. "People take for granted what the CAL is. I think we are overlooked as a whole. We are just as competitive as some of these other conferences at this point, and to be able to coach against some of these teams in CAL, who have respected and great coaches, has been an honor."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

