Barnegat tops Collingswood, will meet Cedar Creek in quarterfinals: Late Tuesday roundup

Gabriella Giaconia tripled and drove in two runs as the eighth-seeded Barnegat High School softball team earned a 7-1 victory over ninth-seeded Collingswood in a South Jersey Group II first-round-game Tuesday.

Jamison Hogan went 2 for 3 with a triple and three runs for the Bengals (9-10). A.J. Kappmeier scored twice. Avalyn Leach, Charlotte Loutas and Danielle Huetteman each had an RBI.

Jamison Hogan pitched a complete game with six strikeouts. Barnegat outhit Collingswood 8-4.

Kendal Justus drove in Noelle Cussat for Collingswood (9-14). Piper Wright struck out nine in six innings.

Barnegat travels to top-seeded Cedar Creek in the quarterfinals Friday. The Pirates are No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.

(1) Cedar Creek 20, (16) Medford Tech 0: Liz Martin earned the win after pitching two no-hit innings with five strikeouts for the Pirates, No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. Giavana Torres finished the game in the circle with seven strikeouts. Chaneyl Johnson doubled twice, scored three and had two RBIs. Chasedy Johnson had four RBIs and four runs. Abby Messina scored two and drove in two.

(2) Haddon Heights 10, (15) Lower Cape May Reg. 0: Jenna Ziemba singled for the Caper Tigers (3-13), which was their only hit. She also pitched four innings and struck out one. For Haddon Heights (17-4), Renee Begley had two RBIs. Maddy Clark doubled and scored three. Sophia Bordi struck out 15 in five innings.

S.J. Group IV first round

(1) Egg Harbor Twp. 19, (16) ACIT 0: Laura Mack struck out four in two innings to earn the win. Jordan Miller and Kiki Schlemo pitched the rest of the way and did not allow a hit. Jessie Alkins went 2 for 2 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs for the Eagles (20-1). Payton Colbert went 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs. Kayla Dollard went 2 for 3 and scored three. Vickmary Colon doubled and scored twice.

Kiara Flanagan singled for ACIT (7-11). Sophia Philippou struck out three in two innings.

EHT, ranked third in The Elite 11, will host ninth-seeded Toms River East in the quarterfinals Friday.

(4) Gloucester Tech 9, (13) Vineland 8: Aubrey Miller pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts for GCIT (15-8). Madison Luedtke went 2 for 3 with four RBIS and three runs. For the Fighting Clan, Karly Smaniotto went 2 for 2 with two runs. Leilani Colaneri doubled. Anaya Troy went 3 for 4 with two runs. Megan Harrell-Alvarez went 3 for 4 with a double, one run and an RBI.

(12) Clearview Reg. 7, (5) Millville 3: The Thunderbolts (11-9) led 3-0 after three innings, but the Pioneers (11-9) scored seven in the fourth to take the lead for good. Olivia Stetler homered for Millville. Brooke Joslin went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI. Sadie Drozdowski drove in one. Kendall Sooy scored once. Alyssa Magazu and Emily Praul each struck out four.

Brooke McGuigan and Ava Lomonaco each went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a homer for Clearview.

S.J. Group I first round

(4) Buena Reg. 21, (13) Camden Academy Charter 0: Emily D'Ottavio struck out nine and did no allow a hit in four innings for the Chiefs (17-8). Kendal Bryant went 2 for 3 with three runs, an RBI and a triple. Mimi Acevedo went 2 for 2 with two runs. Madison Hand went 3 for 4, scored three and drove in two. Adrianna Cortes scored two and had an RBI

Buena will host fifth-seeded Woodstown in the quarterfinals Friday.

Boys lacrosse

No. 4 Shawnee 10, No. 2 Southern Reg. 9 OT: The Rams (12-3) led 8-5 after three quarters, but the Renegades (12-4) forced overtime and won the game. Ryan Sininsky scored five and added an assist for Southern, which is No. 2 in The Elite 11. Joey DeYoung scored two and had an assist. Jake Washco had two assists and a goal. Jack Kolbe and Hayden Lucas each had an assist. Tyler Sininsky made 11 saves.

Nate Sears scored four for Shawnee, which is ranked fourth in The Elite 11. Ethan Krauss had three assists and two goals. Nick Goeller scored twice and had two assists. Jimmy Potter made 12 saves.

Mainland Reg. 15, Vineland 3: Nick Brennan scored three for the Mustangs (9-8). Gavin Garth won six of seven faceoffs. Joe DeGaetano and Jude Maurer each scored two. Jack Walcoff had two assists and a goal. Tony DeSalle had one assist and a goal. Anthony Buccafurni, Joe Coady and Jack Venneman each scored once. Carter Mostecki made four saves.

The Fighting Clan fell to 2-12.

