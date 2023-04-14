The Barnegat High School softball team snapped a four-game losing streak Friday with a 10-3 victory over Manchester Township in a Shore Conference B South Division game.

Mikayla Klein went 3 for with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Brianna Dato went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs. Gabriella Giaconia singled and scored twice. Avalyn Leach added three RBIs. Riley Schmidt went 2 for 3 with a double and a run. Danielle Huetteman pitched a complete game with eight hits and two strikeouts.

Juliana Cackowski went 2 for 4 with two runs for Manchester Township (3-2).

Rancocas Valley Tournament

Cherokee 7, Buena Reg. 2: Cherokee (5-1) scored three runs in the first inning. Emily Lafferty went 3 for 4 with two runs. Sarah Masters was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs. For Buena (1-3), Isabella Bates went 1 for 1 with a run, and Camryn Johnson was 1 for 3 with a run.

Rancocas Valley 15, Vineland 8: Sydney Wright pitched a complete game and struck out eight for Rancocas Valley (3-2). Melanie Earley went 3 for 5 with five RBIs and two runs. For Vineland (3-2), Madison Cantoni drove in four and scored a run. Franki Celebre had two RBIs and a run. Luci Day went 2 for 3 and scored two.

No. 6 Paul VI 8, Hammonton 4: Ava Nevius pitched a complete game with four strikeouts for Paul VI (5-1), which is No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Quinn Cunningham had two RBIs and a run. Lisey St. Jean went 3 for 3 with two runs.

Riley Lancaster went 2 for 4 with a run. Jadyn Barker went 2 for 3 with a run. Ava Livingston singled and scored. Gracie Ravenkamp singled and drove in one run. She struck out three in six innings.

Vineland 12, Hammonton 7: Morgan Harrell-Alvarez went 5 for 5 with two runs for Vineland (4-2). Luci Day doubled twice, had two RBIs and scored two. Victoria Negron and Beatrice Sotomayor each had two RBIs and scored

Lancaster went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run for Hammonton (2-4). She doubled twice. Alexa Panagopoylos went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Sophia Vento went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Marymae Lampron struck out six in three innings.

Other games

Triton Reg. 9, Holy Spirit 3: Gianna Bayard had an RBI and scored for the Spartans (2-3). Madison Berry went 3 for 4 and scored. Mariah Witmer scored. Holy Spirit had eight hits. Mia Merlino pitched a complete game and struck out four.

Danielle Procopio pitched a complete game and struck out eight for Triton (2-2). Reese Kuni went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Riley Mikiewicz and Lila Schreyer each went 2 for 4 with two runs.

No. 1 Donovan Catholic 16, Lacey Twp. 0: Megan Miller homered and had four RBIs for Donovan Catholic (8-0), the top-ranked team in the Elite 11. Christina Ginex went 2 for 3 wth a homer, three RBIs and two runs. Sophia Senger and Daniella Rodriguez combined for a no-hitter.

The Lions fell to 2-4.

Cape May Tech 22, LEAP Academy 7: Cape May Tech had 23 hits in the four-inning game. Amanda Daino went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple, three runs and two RBIs for the Hawks (1-3). Devin Muir was 4 for 5 with two runs and five RBIs. Kayleigh Rhodes went 4 for 4 with a double, a triple, four runs and two RBIs, and Kayleigh Vallese was 4 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Marisa Daniels had three hits, three runs and two RBIs. Jordyn Sharp and Geovanna Koffmann each added two hits. LEAP Academy fell to 1-4.

Haddon Twp. 17, Our Lady of Mercy 2: Mikayla Callahan was 3 for 3 with three runs and three RBIs for visiting Haddon Township in the four-inning game. Makayla Marmon homerd, and Alexa Mozarski went 2 for 3 with a double, a triple, three runs and five RBIs. Madison Bullock went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI for OLMA (1-3), and Emma Douglas was 2 for 3 with a double.