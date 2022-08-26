Barnegat looks to compete with strong defense, offense

The Barnegat High School football team entered last season having lost 16 players to graduation, but the Bengals still finished with a winning record and advanced to the playoffs under first-year head coach Paul Covine.

That is the expectation again this season, along with a division title.

“I think we are going to be pretty good,” said Covine. “We are definitely going to compete. We are going to play hard week in and week out.”

Barnegat will have a strong defense, Covine said.

The Bengals, who operate in a 3-4 defense, return four linebackers: seniors Max Giaccone, Connor Armstrong, Seth Freiwald and sophomore Cole Toddings, who got significant playing time as a freshman. Armstrong missed almost the entire season due to an injury but is now healthy. Freiwald started about half the season for the Bengals.

Last season, Giaccone had 31 tackles and 2.5 sacks, while Freiwald had 32 sacks and two sacks. Toddings will be a two-way player.

Barnegat returns three starters in the secondary: senior cornerback Shikeith Gordon, senior free safety Kyle Eslinger and sophomore Myquan Rush, a strong safety who also played a lot as a freshman.

“We put a big emphasis on the weight room,” Covine said. ”I think you will see that on the field. I think we will be a much faster, more athletic team than last year and still keep our strength up. Our kids worked really hard in the offseason, and I’m excited to see it transition to the field.”

There are some question marks entering the season, however. The Bengals will return just one starter on the offensive line — junior Nick Porcelli. Nine players were competing for the four other spots. Also, Jake Harrashinski and Mattheu Worthy, both juniors, were battling for the starting quarterback job.

Despite some unknowns until the season starts, there are just as many positives.

Gordon also is a standout wide receiver. He will be joined by Esinger and Alan Nelson as the leading receivers. JoJo Bivins, who rushed for 1,300 yards with 21 touchdowns last season, Rush and Johnnel Johnson are expected to be threats at running back.

Gordon recently received a scholarship offer from Marist College.

“If everything pans out up front with the big bodies we are counting on, then we will be pretty solid offensively,” Covine said. “We play tough defense. We try to establish the run. That’s my philosophy as a head coach — control the game.”

The Bengals will compete in the Shore Conference’s Liberty Division with Toms River East, Matawan, Pinelands Regional, Manchester Township and Jackson Liberty.

Barnegat is a Group II school, but most of its schedule is against larger enrollment groups. The team opens its season Sept. 2 against Freehold Township, a Group V school.

“I think our schedule got tougher this year,” Covine said. “Based on the state playoff format, it’s all about who you play. You have to play a tough schedule to get a good seed in the state playoffs.

“They are ready to show everybody what they are made of. Our kids are ready to go. They are excited … I am ready to go. My passion is football. We’ve been crushing weights all winter and spring and now summer, so we’re ready to put the pads on.”