Barnegat grad Cinjun Erskine assistant coach at top-ranked IMG in Florida

The urge to start coaching football started at an early age for Cinjun Erskine.
The 2015 Barnegat High School graduate had competed under many coaches who were strong influences and inspirations.
With that in mind, Erskine also wanted to motivate and encourage others.
The 23-year-old was sidelined at the start of his playing career with the Bengals and wore a headset and listened as plays were called. He was also an assistant student coach for two years at Bucknell University.
Erskine enjoyed that experience.
“Football is such a big part of my life,” Erskine said. “I knew in high school that I never wanted to get out of it.”
Erskine followed that urge and is now an assistant at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. IMG is the top-ranked high school football team in the country, according to USA Today, and defeated sixth-ranked Duncanville (Texas) 41-14 on Saturday.
The game was played at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
“It’s unbelievable,” Erskine said of his opportunity to coach at a top program. “These kids are special and love football.”
Bobby Acosta, whon Erskine played under at Bucknell, is the head coach at IMG. Erskine said Acosta always preaches to the staff that their mission is to coach five-star young men and not just five-star players.
“The relationships (with other coaches and players),” Erskine said of the most enjoyable aspect of coaching. “Just being able to day in and day out reach these kids to not only be their best player but their best man and best self.”
Erskine, who began his high school career at Holy Spirit, transferred to Barnegat, his hometown school, after his freshman year.
The standout quarterback had to sit out 30 days as a sophomore due to New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association transfer rules. But he had a headset and took lessons from the other coaches during that wait.
As a junior, Erskine led the Bengals to a division title and the first sectional final appearance in program history.
The former Barnegat resident then continued his career at Bucknell. He mainly played kickoff coverage as a freshman and moved to running back as a sophomore.
Erskine missed his junior and senior seasons due to injury but was an assistant coach under Acosta as a student.
After graduating with an education degree, he followed Acosta to The College of St. Scholastica (Minnesota) and became the special-teams coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Acosta then took over the IMG program and hired Erskine.
“Coaching is unbelievable,” Erskine said. “Obviously, the game of football means so much to me. I was able to get a full (scholarship) to Bucknell, a great academic school, and was able to live in Deloitte, Minnesota, all because of football
“It has given me so many opportunities. But at the end of the day, to be able to be (the types of coaches) I had to someone else, a role model, is ultimately why I coach."
Erskine said Acosta and Barnegat coach Rob Davis both played important roles in molding his character.
“Whether you played football or not at whatever level, you have to be a good teacher to be a good coach,” Erskine said.
Erskine lives on campus at IMG year-round. He added that the players are also in a bubble together on campus due to COVID-19 precautions and are becoming closer than ever.
“It’s like a brotherhood,” he said.
And his players are taking the health and safety steps required very seriously, which is why the team was able to travel to Texas on Saturday, Erskine said.
“I think the biggest lesson I learned in coaching is that the details matter,” Erskine said. “Especially as a coach, you’re not on the field. So, getting your guys prepared and getting them understand that they have to play, that matters.
“Any edge I give our guys on game day I will, whether it’s cleaning the locker room or wearing a mask, which is just as important as the Xs and Os.”
