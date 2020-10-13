Barnegat grad Cinjun Erskine assistant coach at top-ranked IMG in Florida

“The relationships (with other coaches and players),” Erskine said of the most enjoyable aspect of coaching. “Just being able to day in and day out reach these kids to not only be their best player but their best man and best self.”

Erskine, who began his high school career at Holy Spirit, transferred to Barnegat, his hometown school, after his freshman year.

The standout quarterback had to sit out 30 days as a sophomore due to New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association transfer rules. But he had a headset and took lessons from the other coaches during that wait.

As a junior, Erskine led the Bengals to a division title and the first sectional final appearance in program history.

The former Barnegat resident then continued his career at Bucknell. He mainly played kickoff coverage as a freshman and moved to running back as a sophomore.

Erskine missed his junior and senior seasons due to injury but was an assistant coach under Acosta as a student.

After graduating with an education degree, he followed Acosta to The College of St. Scholastica (Minnesota) and became the special-teams coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Acosta then took over the IMG program and hired Erskine.