Barnegat esports team win state title Saturday

Barnegat High School’s "Rocket League" esports team took first place at the Garden State Esports Finals at Rutgers University on Saturday.

Barnegat competed for the winning title against 19 other schools in the state.

The Bengals (12-0) went undefeated in nine regular-season games and three postseason games, including two during the championship Saturday. Barnegat beat Oakcrest 3-0 in the semifinals and Princeton 3-1 in the finals to win the title.

“We are so proud of these young men for their phenomenal teamwork and dedication. They have worked hard for this honor, and it is well deserved,” Barnegat coach Traci Sellers said in a release.

Along with championship, sophomore Hannah Cronen won the Garden State Esports Fandom Art contest.

Barnegat is one of more than 80 districts in the state with an esports team. The Bengals started the program in 2020. According to the release, participation is continually growing at Barnegat.

“We hope to continue to grow our program and encourage students to get involved," Seller said. "Our esports family has some of the most amazing students. They are kind, dedicated and we are so lucky to have the opportunity to work with them throughout the year.”

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

