Barnegat captures 1st sectional title, wins last two sets to defeat Wall: Roundup

Patria Moreno finished with 22 assists and 17 digs to lead the second-seeded Barnegat High School girls volleyball team to a 2-1 victory over fifth-seeded Wall Township on Tuesday and the first South Jersey Group II championship in program history.
The Bengals (18-9) won by set scores of 17-25, 25-14, 25-14. Barnegat is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.
Moreno added four kills.
“We have been here (to the sectional final) four times before, and this is the first time we have actually managed to close the deal,” coach Karla Jennings said. “I’m super excited for the girls. They are a wonderful group of athletes. I knew they were special from the very beginning of the season. So, I’m not surprised they’ve achieved what they have.”
Barnegat led 13-12 in the first set, but Wall finished on a 13-4 run to win. In the second set, the Bengals jumped out to a 10-4 lead and then extended it to 18-6. Barnegat then went up 22-13, eventually forcing a third set. Barnegat built a 20-10 lead en route to the set victory for the sectional title.
Ashley Berger added 15 service points, nine digs, seven kills and four aces for Barnegat. Nina Soberano finished with 10 digs and four assists. Avery O’Cone finished with seven kills and two blocks.
Barnegat advances to the state Group II semifinals Thursday. The time and opponent were not immediately known.
S.J. Group IV championship
(1) Williamstown 2, (2) Southern Reg. 0: The Braves (33-0) won 25-17, 25-21. Williamstown is the top-ranked team in the Elite 11. The Rams (21-12) are ranked No. 4.
Jordyn Hamlin finished with 10 digs and seven kills for the Rams. Molly Regulski added 1o assists. Samantha Hanneman led with five service points and added four kills. Hailea Krause had four service points, three digs and two kills. Brianna Otto finished with four digs.
Joanna Andrews got a match-high 30 assists for Williamstown.
Girls soccer
S.J. Group III semifinals
(3) Lacey Twp. 3, (2) Clearview Reg. 2: The Lions (15-6-1) trailed 2-0 at halftime. But Marley Besser, Reece Paget and Natalie McGovern scored to help send third-seeded Lacey into the sectional final. Lacey will host fifth-seeded Mainland Regional on Friday.
Adriana Careless and Ava Costello scored for the Pioneers (14-6-1), the eighth-ranked team in the Elite 11.
Lorynn Leporino made 15 saves for Lacey. Beth Stephens and Rosio Cardenas each added an assist.
