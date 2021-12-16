Barnegat boys swimming tops Manchester

The Barnegat High School boys swimming team beat host Manchester Township 126-41 on Thursday at the Ocean County YMCA in a Shore Conference dual meet. Ryan Schager and Declan Lustenberger each had two individual and two relay wins.
Schager won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 breaststroke, and Lustenberger took the 50 and 100 freestyle events.
The Bengals swept first place in the three relays and Schager, Lustenberger, Justin Sullivan, Christopher Schuman and Joseph Fiorentino each had relay victories.
Boys swimming
Barnegat 126, Manchester Township 41
At Ocean County YMCA, yards
200 Medley Relay—B (Christopher Schumann, Ryan Schager, Declan Lustenberger, Justin Sullivan) 1:54.65
200 Freestyle—Schumann B 2:19.53
200 IM—Schager B 2:20.24
50 Freestyle—Lustenberger B 24.50
100 Butterfly—Michael Damato MT 1:03.55
100 Freestyle—Lustenberger B 57.84
500 Freestyle—Christopher Deleeuw B 6:23.03
200 Freestyle Relay—B (Schager, Sullivan, Noah Jeremias, Joseph Fiorentino) 1:49.79
100 Backstroke—N/A
100 Breaststroke—Schager B 1:09.18
400 Freestyle Relay—B (Schumann, Tyler Finkle, Fiorentino, Lustenberger) 4:07.79
Records—Barnegat 2-0; Manchester 0-2.
Girls swimming
Ocean City 105, Eastern Reg. 65
At Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center, meters
200 Medley Relay—OC (Mia Buonadonna, Julianna Duff, Rachel Stauffer, Olivia Scherbin) 2:10.55
200 Freestyle—Katarina Gagnon E 2:15.89
200 IM—Vanna Kelly OC 2:48.35
50 Freestyle—Scherbin OC 27.76
100 Butterfly—Christina Beggs E 1:09.35
100 Freestyle—Isabella Roma E 1:02.47
400 Freestyle—Gagnon E 4:47.97
200 Freestyle Relay—OC (Scherbin, Stauffer, Buonadonna, Kelsea Cooke) 1:58.22
100 Backstroke—Beggs E 1:11.11
100 Breaststroke— Mattea Dieckmann E 1:26.23
400 Freestyle Relay—OC (Lilly Teofanova, Ryan Cooke, Buonadonna, Scherbin) 4:17.58
Records—Ocean City 3-0; Eastern 1-3.
Vineland 92, Clearview Regional 78
At Vineland, meters
200 Medley Relay—V (Lena Luciano, Isabella Saltar, Ava Levari, Ava Luciano) 2:09.19
200 Freestyle—Lindsey Lett CV 2:15.49
200 IM—L. Luciano V 2:38.52
50 Freestyle—A. Luciano V 27.95
100 Butterfly—Levari V 1:10.35
100 Freestyle—Lett CV 1:02.12
400 Freestyle—Ava Klumpp 5:19.47
200 Freestyle Relay—CV (Maddy Clark, Carolina Pennington Kate Borodin, Lett) 1:58.28
100 Backstroke—Ava Smith V 1:13.40
100 Breaststroke—Saltar V 1:24.33
400 Freestyle Relay—V (L. Luciano, Smith, Levari, A. Luciano) 4:15.97
Records—Clearview 2-1; Vineland 4-0.
Barnegat 88, Manchester Township 73
At Ocean County YMCA, yards
200 Medley Relay—MT (Addison Both, Neva Child, Alexandra Villanueva, Natalie Wallace) 2:07.47
200 Freestyle—Both MT 2:31.61
200 IM—Villanueva MT 2:29.55
50 Freestyle—Wallace MT 29.07
100 Butterfly—Villanueva MT 1:06.80
100 Freestyle—Wallacle MT 1:06.92
500 Freestyle—Both MT 6:42.13
200 Freestyle Relay—B (Jessica Notaro, Kaya Piskorzewski, Emily McAvoy, Sara Schager) 2:19.04
100 Backstroke—Erin Lustenberger B 1:18.33
100 Breaststroke—Child MT 1:16.55
400 Freestyle Relay—MT (Wallace, Villanueva, Child, Both) 4:28.45
Records—Barnegat 1-1; Manchester 0-2.
From Wednesday
Girls swimming
Middle Twp. 72, Holy Spirit 22
200 Medley Relay—MT (Natali Ilieva, Elaina Nelson, Sarina Wen, Sophia Braun) 2:13.89
200 Freestyle—Sofia Jurusz MT 2:23.63
200 IM—Wen MT 2:40.14
50 Freestyle—Braun MT 26.82
100 Butterfly—Reilly Deschenes MT 1:25.82
100 Freestyle—N/A
500 Freestyle—Julia Risko MT 6:41.20
200 Freestyle Relay—MT (Wen, Ilieva, Abby Ridgway, Braun) 1:58.80
100 Backstroke—Ilieva MT 1:17.20
100 Breaststroke—Nelson MT 1:23.87
400 Freestyle Relay—MT (Jurusz, Ridgway, Jada Nagle, Risko) 5:26.34
Records—Middle 1-2; Holy Spirit 0-2
Boys swimming
Middle Twp. 58, Holy Spirit 35
200 Medley Relay—MT (Isquian Ruiz, Justin Wen, Carmine Fuscellaro, Vinny Povio) 2:12.75
200 Freestyle—Wen MT 2:30.28
200 IM—Ruiz MT 2:45.32
50 Freestyle—Sean Burns HS 23.90
100 Butterfly—Fuscellaro MT 1:25.82
100 Freestyle—McCray MT 58.03
500 Freestyle—Jake King MT 7:12.46
200 Freestyle Relay—HS (Burns, Gavin Roman, Gavin Grant, Will Bradley) 1:47.90
100 Backstroke—Burns HS 1:25.50
100 Breaststroke—Wen MT 1:15.08
400 Freestyle Relay—MT ( Fonseca, Simon Hardin, Ruiz, McCray) 4:28.07
Records—Middle 1-2; Holy Spirit 0-2.
