Barnegat boys swimming tops Jackson Liberty

For the Eagles (4-3), Amelia Zinckgraf scored nine. Lyla Brown added eight points. Katie Keenan (four), Kierstyn Zinckgraf and Averie Harding (two each) and Kara Wilson (one) also scored for EHT.

Millville 58, Pleasantville 15 (from Wed.): Cassidy Tolbert and Keanni DuPont each scored four for the Greyhounds. Ah’Lajziah Gainer grabbed seven rebounds and scored two. Khaliyah Haraksin scored two. The Thunderbolts (3-4) snapped a two-game losing streak. No further information was available.

Boys basketball

Millville 64, Absegami 24 (from Wed.): Jaden Merrill scored a game-high 13 for the Thunderbolts (7-1). Jabbar Barriento scored 11, Khalon Foster had eight, and Calem Bowman added seven. Other scorers for Millville were Raqon Ford, Ta'Ron Hale (six each), Terrence Todd (five), Kevin Rivera (four), Doug Doughty (two) and Donte Smith (two).

Charles Jerkins and Hassan Bey each scored six for Absegami (4-5). Other scorers were Baseem Taliaferro, Isiah Akpassa and Rameer Pender (three each), Kenny Van Houten (two) and Emir Chambers (one).