Seth Freiwald and Robert Sawicki each scored three goals to lead the Barnegat boys lacrosse team to an 8-2 win over host Brick Township on Saturday. Freiwald also added an assist.
The Bengals improved to 3-0.
Jakob Jason added two goals and an assist, and Luke Tortorici contributed four assists. Goalie Lucas Holland made three saves for the win. Ryan Kurc had 15 saves for Brick Township (0-3).
No. 5 Clearview Reg. 10, No. 2 Southern Reg. 9: Konnor Forlai, Joey DeYoung and Hayden Lucas each scored twice for the Rams (2-1).
Anthony Arch and Ty Murawski each had a goal and an assist. AJ Mattern made 10 saves. For the Pioneers (3-0), Landon Scully scored a game-high five.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.