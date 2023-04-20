Seth Freiwald scored three goals and added an assist to lead the Barnegat High School boys lacrosse team to an 8-7 victory over Donovan Catholic in a Shore Conference B South Division game Wednesday.

Jakob Jason scored twice and had an assist for the Bengals (6-1). Keegan Dunn had two assists. Luke Tortorici, Bailey Carroll and Connor Maloney each scored once. Lucas Holland made 21 saves. Barnegat scored three in the first quarter.

Andrew Baltus and Emanuel Gerena each scored twice for Donovan Catholic (3-2).

Lacey Twp. 7, St. Rose 5: Corey Smith scored three and had two assists for the Lions (4-4). Braedyn Gialanella added two goals and two assists. Zach Brewer and Ryan Gleason each scored once. Derek Hurley led the team with seven ground balls. Jayden Martins added six ground balls and an assist. Chad Moore made nine saves.

St. Rose fell to 0-5.

Baseball

Delsea Reg. 16, Cumberland Reg. 2: Zach Maxwell went 4 for 4 with five RBIs and three runs for the Crusaders (5-2). Frank Cairone struck out six and allowed two hits in four innings to earn the win. For the Colts (3-3), David Bennett doubled twice and scored. Charles Levick singled and scored.

Boys volleyball

Southern Reg. 2, Jackson Memorial 0: The Rams (9-1) won by set scores of 25-14, 25-8. Landon Davis led with 16 service points and eight digs for Southern. Nick Gatto added 15 assists and 10 service points. Lucas Kean had a team-high seven kills. Jack McKenna finished with nine digs and two kills.

Jackson fell to 3-2.

ACIT 2, Triton Reg. 0: The Red Hawks (5-3) won by set scores of 25-11, 25-22. Timothy Creelman finished with nine assists, eight digs, seven service points and five kills. Antwan Canazares added seven assists, six service points and five digs. Mathew Juan had six digs, five service points and three aces. Ian Morrissey had five kills, and Hansen Tran had five digs.

Triton fell to 1-5.

Golf

Deptford 166, Cumberland Reg. 221

D: Julian Boyer 36, Josh Rivera-Cohill 39, David Owens 43, Sean Cooper 48

C: Sam Thompson 52, Stephen Wilchensky 54, Hudson Iwaszkiewicz 56, William Cleaver 59

Records: Deptford 4-2; Cumberland 0-9

