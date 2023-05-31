Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Alyson Sojak scored eight goals to go with eight draw controls and two assists to lead the fourth-seeded Barnegat High School girls lacrosse team to a 16-9 victory over fifth-seeded Seneca in the South Jersey Jersey Group II quarterfinals Tuesday.

The Bengals (13-5) will travel to top-seeded Haddonfield for the semifinals Friday. The Bengals had never made the S.J. Group II semifinals. Barnegat is No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. Haddonfield is ranked third.

Calli Dunn scored seven and added five ground balls and three assists for Barnegat. Savia Singh added four assists. Patience Mares scored once and added an assist. Olivia Carll, Giana Germano and Maya McBee each contributed three ground balls.

Grace Mileszko, Kate Matthiessen, Maddy Schwartz and Georgia Keubler each scored twice for Seneca (9-9).

Boys lacrosse

State Non-Public A first round

(5) St. Augustine 16, (12) St. Joseph (Metuchen) 1: Nate Price scored four and added an assist for the defending champions. Ryan Wodazak scored two and had an an assist for the Hermits (11-5), the top-ranked team in the Elite 11. Jack Gounaris, Billy Hughes and Tyler Price each scored twice. Matthew Buonocore, Noah Plenn and Reid Weishaar each scored once and added an assist. Austin Exley and Kaiden Jentsch each contrbuted an assist. Carson Quinn made two saves.

State Non-Public B first round

(6) Holy Spirit 21, (11) Morris Catholic 4: Ryan Lazzara scored twice for Morris Catholic (7-7). The Spartans (*-8) travel to third-seeded Princeton Day Academy in the quarterfinals Friday.

St. Augustine travels to fourth-seeded Pingry in the quarterfinals Friday.

Softball

South Jersey Non-Public B semifinals

(1) St. Joseph 6, (5) Doane Academy: Alaina Dorsey went 3 for 4 with a homer, three runs and two RBIs for the Wildcats (20-6), who are No. 11 in the Elite 11. Ava Fisher struck out 19 and allowed three hits in a complete game. Macie Jacquet went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI. Dorsey and Jacquet each stole a base. Isabella Ramos singled and scored, and Rylee Freas added a run.

St. Joseph hosts third-seeded Gloucester Catholic in the championship Friday.

Baseball

South Jersey Non-Public B semifinals

(1) Gloucester Catholic 16, (5) Holy Spirit 3: Kyle Lamanteer doubled and had an RBI for the Spartans (11-13). Ty Mercado singled and had an RBI. Connor Lamanteer singled and scored. Ryan Mallen scored once. For the Rams (22-7), Tyler Bunting homered. RJ Mustaro doubled, tripled, dove in three and scored two. Gloucester Catholic, the top-ranked team in the Elite 11, hosts the winner if third-seeded Bishop Eustace and second-seeded Ranney in the championship Friday.