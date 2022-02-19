'Back where we belong': District wrestling returns to Absegami

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — District wrestling tournaments across the state returned Saturday after not being held last season due to the pandemic.

With a nice crowd at Absegami High School, wrestlers from 10 high schools (all local) competed in the District 32 tournament. For coaches, wrestlers and fans, that was refreshing.

"It's just good to have a full postseason again," Egg Harbor Township coach Zach Agostino said.

Wrestlers from Absegami, EHT, Atlantic City, Lower Cape May Regional, Mainland Regional, Oakcrest, Ocean City, Pinelands Regional, Barnegat and St. Augustine Prep competed to finish in the top three in each of the 14 weight classes to advance to the Region 8 tournament next weekend at Egg Harbor Township.

Thirty-two districts across the state competed Saturday.

"It's great," Mainland senior Robert Sheeler said. "It's a wonderful day of wrestling. You get to see a bunch of talent, especially here in South Jersey. I missed it last year."

Not having districts last season resulted in many wrestlers, including Sheeler and Ocean City's Liam Cupit, a senior this year, missing out on opportunities to earn individual accolades.

Both made the district tournament in the 2019-20 season and would have qualified for it last season. Instead, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, the governing body of most high school sports in the state, went right into a shortened region tournament.

The eight traditional regions were combined into four "Super Regions," meaning only 64 wrestlers statewide per weight class compared to the typical 96.

Sheeler and Cupit just missed the cut.

"I'm pumped," said Cupit, 18, of Upper Township. "It's a cool atmosphere with all the teams being here and all the parents. It's a lot better than whatever they did last year. I'm glad I have the opportunity this year to actually do something with the postseason."

Last season, when most schools were only permitted to have about 10 dual meets, with no tri- or quad-meets, Sheeler went 6-2. He called missing the regional tournament "heartbreaking" because "I had a really good year, I thought, and I feel I could have made regions if we had districts last year."

EHT twins Nicholas and Vincent Faldetta also put together solid campaigns in 2021 but just missed competing in the individual postseason. But the siblings got to compete in the district tournament Saturday.

Deserving wrestlers throughout the state had an opportunity to reach the region tournaments and then the state tournament March 3-5 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

"It's unfortunate (about the missed opportunities last season)," Agostino said. "But the kids get the opportunity now."

Last season, St. Augustine junior Dennis Virelli made the regional tournament, but he knows many of his teammates and others around the state did not get the same chance.

"They are excited," he said. "They want to wrestle."

Cape-Atlantic League coaches and wrestlers were happy for another reason.

Absegami typically hosts District 32, but many local teams that competed Saturday were placed in another district. From the 1980s to about five years ago, District 32 used to consist of Absegami, Atlantic City, EHT, Lower, Mainland Oakcrest, Ocean City, St. Augustine, Middle Township, Buena Regional and Holy Spirit.

Then the districts were revised, and many local wrestlers had to travel to Delsea Regional, Williamstown or further.

Mainland coach Clayton Smith said he felt "at home" Saturday. Two years ago, the Mustangs competed in District 31.

Lower competed in District 30 in 2020, shortly before pandemic-related shutdowns began.

"Not only is the district back, but we are back where we belong in Absegami," Lower coach Billy Damiana said. "The nostalgia and the history in Absegami's gym is unmatched, especially for Region 8 (where that tournament was held until 2011)."

Agostino noted his team would wrestle at any location but that Absegami "is a comfortable gym, for sure."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

