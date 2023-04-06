Avery Smith finished with a career-high six points to lead the Southern Regional High School girls lacrosse team to a 20-3 victory over Brick Memorial in a Shore Conference A South Division game Thursday.
Smith scored four goals and had two assists for the Rams (1-1). Delaney Falk scored four. Meri Cassidy, Izzy Muti, Emily Buczynski, Deirdre Jones, Anna Malandro and Piper Murray each had two goals. Malandro added three assists, and Muti and Jones each had two. Adyson Griffin and Morgan Muirhead each made a save.
Southern is No. 5 in The Press Elite 11.
Makenzie Fanning, Charlotte Kampf and Gianna Livio scored for Brick (0-2).
Ocean City 22, Egg Harbor Twp. 0: Madison Wenner led visiting Ocean City (2-0) with four goals and had one assist. Ryan Cooke had three goals and one assist, and Breanna Fabi, Brynn Culmone, Grace McAfee and Gracie Pierce each added two goals and two assists. Delainey Sutley contributed a goal and two assists. Ellie Kutschera recorded the shutout with two saves. EHT fell to 0-2.
