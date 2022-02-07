Avery Jackson's 3 in final seconds lifts Ocean City over Vineland

VINELAND — Avery Jackson admitted she felt some nerves as the Ocean City High School girls basketball team prepared for a sideline inbounds play while down by two points with 5.1 seconds left Monday.
But the Red Raiders junior guard was also full of confidence. She was one of the play’s primary options.
“I knew as soon as I came off that pick, I was shooting it no matter what,” she said.
And why would Jackson ever hesitate? After all, she’s previously beaten the buzzer.
Jackson’s 3-pointer from the right corner with 1.8 seconds left propelled Ocean City to a 46-45 win over Vineland in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Monday. Jackson’s 3 completed a stunning comeback. Ocean City trailed by five with 12 seconds left.
“You always have those nerves. You always have those jitters,” said Jackson, who finished with 16 points. “You want to come out on top. If you’re able to keep (the nerves) in check and trust each other, you’re able to come through.”
Monday was Jackson’s second winning shot of the season. She sank a 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds left to give the Red Raiders a 50-47 win over Holy Spirit in the season opener.
“Confidence, that’s all it is,” Jackson said. “Just believing in myself and having my teammates support behind me means the world.”
With the victory, Ocean City (10-6) took control of the division race and the automatic Cape-Atlantic League tournament berth the division title brings.
“They’re a resilient tough group,” Ocean City coach Mike Cappelletti said of the Red Raiders. “I really am enjoying coaching this team. Just a great group of kids, I’m working with right now.”
Ocean City and Vineland (8-6) entered Monday’s game in first and second place, respectively, in the National Division.
“We knew walking in,” Jackson said, “that it wouldn’t be an easy game.”
That’s an understatement. Vineland appeared headed for the win.
Madison Fowlkes sank a wide-open layup with 1 minute, 17 seconds remaining in the game and Destiny Wallace added two free throws with 43.8 seconds left to put the Fighting Clan up 45-40.
But Vineland did not score again.
Hannah Cappelletti, the coach’s daughter, sank a long-range 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds left to pull Ocean City to within two.
After Vineland missed the front end of a one-an-one free throw with 10 seconds left, Ocean City rushed the ball into the frontcourt and called timeout to prepare for Jackson’s winning shot.
She came off a baseline screen, caught the ball in the corner and sank the 3-pointer with a Vineland defender right on her. Jackson estimated she’s practiced that shot and play close to 500 times.
“There was a lot of back and forth there at the end,” Jackson said. “We just stayed patient, and we trusted each other, and I was able to knock that shot down. I’ll love this team to the bitter end.”
