Avery Jackson's 3 in final seconds lifts Ocean City over Vineland

VINELAND — Avery Jackson admitted she felt some nerves as the Ocean City High School girls basketball team prepared for a sideline inbounds play while down by two points with 5.1 seconds left Monday.

But the Red Raiders junior guard was also full of confidence. She was one of the play’s primary options.

“I knew as soon as I came off that pick, I was shooting it no matter what,” she said.

And why would Jackson ever hesitate? After all, she’s previously beaten the buzzer.

Jackson’s 3-pointer from the right corner with 1.8 seconds left propelled Ocean City to a 46-45 win over Vineland in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Monday. Jackson’s 3 completed a stunning comeback. Ocean City trailed by five with 12 seconds left.

“You always have those nerves. You always have those jitters,” said Jackson, who finished with 16 points. “You want to come out on top. If you’re able to keep (the nerves) in check and trust each other, you’re able to come through.”