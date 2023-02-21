Egg Harbor Township High School’s Averie Harding scored 23 points to lead the visiting Eagles girls basketball team to a 51-38 win over Toms River East on Tuesday in a South Jersey Group IV first-round game.

Ninth-seeded EHT (14-12) built a 34-21 halftime lead.

Lindsay Dodd scored nine and Kara Wilson added eight. Lyla Brown contributed five and Ava Kraybill had three. For eighth-seeded Toms River East (16-10), Kaitlynn Colangelo scored 12, and Sydney Murphy and Kaleigh Fitzgibbons finished with nine and eight, respectively.

EHT will play at top-seeded Shawnee in a sectional quarterfinal game Thursday.

(5) Atlantic City 62, (12) Kingsway Regional 27: Quanirah Montague led host Atlantic City (20-5) with 22, including 18 in the first half. The Vikings are ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11. Zashirah Jackson and Bridget Roach each scored nine. Sasha Lemons added seven, Eileen Roach four. For Kingsway, Sydney Hopkins scored 11.

Fifth-seeded Atlantic City will play a quarterfinal game at No. 4 Williamstown on Thursday.

S.J. Group II first round

(7) Manchester Township 52, (10) Cedar Creek 33: Devyn Quigley led with 37 points and eight steals for host Manchester, which jumped out to a 21-2 first-quarter lead. Marisiya Goins scored eight. For the Pirates (13-13), Jada Hill tallied 12, Emonie Taylor 11 and Nyasia Hill seven.

Seventh-seeded Manchester will play the winner between No. 2 Cinnaminson and 15th-seeded Lindenwold in a quarterfinal Thursday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

S.J. Group IV first round

(11) ACIT 52, (6) Cherokee 48: Jayden Roberts scored 16 for the visiting Red Hawks (20-6), and Nasir Tucker and Zahir Davis-Roberts had 12 and 10, respectively. Desi Stroud added nine. For Cherokee (15-12), Judd Holt led with 14. Will Carr had 10, and Keishon Sellers finished with nine.

ACIT, the 11th seed, will play a sectional quarterfinal game at third-seeded Egg Harbor Township on Thursday.

(4) Eastern Regional 62, (13) Atlantic City 53: Damien Edwards led host Eastern with 22, and Max Portnoy had 12. Eastern outscored A.C. 14-10 in the fourth quarter. Hasanur Freeman scored 17 for A.C. (13-13), and Ky Gilliam added 16. Nas Turner added eight, Frank Gilliam five and Mikel Jones three.

Eastern (19-1), the fourth seed, will host fifth-seeded Central Regional on Thursday in a quarterfinal.

(7) Cherry Hill East 73, (10) Southern Regional 51: Cherry Hill East led 28-21 at halftime and pulled away. Ian Gross led Cherry Hill East (17-11) with 26, and Chris Delgado added 13. For the visiting Rams (14-12), Tom Menegus scored 15, Caden Schubiger 14 and Pat Gaffney nine. Max DiPietro scored six, and Andy Falletta had five.

Seventh-seeded Cherry Hill will play at No. 2 Toms River North on Thursday.