Ava Tenaglia's goal send Mainland past Millville, extends unbeaten streak to 8 games

LINWOOD — Ava Tenaglia did not have any doubts.

Lani Ford earned a corner kick in the 66th minute to set up Tenaglia’s goal as the Mainland Regional High School girls soccer team defeated Millville 1-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Tuesday.

The Mustangs (8-3-1) have won seven straight games after starting 1-3. Mainland is 7-0-1 in its past eight. The Thunderbolts fell to 4-5-2.

“Once Lani hit that ball, I knew it was going to be a good one,” said Tenaglia, a 17-year-old junior captain. “I knew I could get something on it. So that was a great feeling. I knew it was a good ball.”

The Mustangs’ defense and goaltender Genevieve Morrison have been impressive: Mainland has not allowed a goal during its eight-game unbeaten streak. The team is also averaging 2.38 goals per game throughout this run compared to 1.25 in the first four games.

Morrison made three saves Tuesday.

“We just needed to get our chemistry, and we have,” said Tenaglia, who has scored a team-high six goals this fall. “We went through our hard stuff in the beginning of the season, so now we are just rolling.

Mainland outshot Millville 24-4.

In the first half, Mainland earned a corner kick in the 23rd and 35th minutes. Tenaglia had a nice shot on net in the 25th minute. Millville put together a good game plan, especially in the first half as the Thunderbolts crowded the middle of the field, Mainland coach Chris Meade said.

“It took us a little time to adjust,” said Meade, who told his players at halftime there is a difference between being frustrated and panicking.

“In these games, it’s easy to tell the girls it’s a matter of time until you hit the back of the net, but in the back of your mind you are thinking, ‘Are we able to do that and have that confidence?’”

The Mustangs did have that confidence and moved the ball better as the game progressed, Meade said.

In the second half, the Mustangs created more scoring opportunities, and most of their shots were on net. Most of their shots in the first half were from about 30 yards out or so. Either way, Millville senior goaltender Gabby Wheatly was impressive, making 19 saves.

“She came up big,” Millville coach Brian Sloan, who noted that after graduating so many talented players over the last couple years the team is looking for different players to step up each game. “(Wheatly’s saves) kept us in the game.”

Sloan said the second half was when Wheatly “made all her spectacular saves.

“We know how strong (the Mustangs) are offensively,” he added. “And we know the area where we aren’t as strong. So some teams we are going to have to use different tactics. We had much more success in the first half, so when we get the opportunities, we have to make sure we capitalize on those opportunities.”

Mainland opened its season with a 3-1 loss to Egg Harbor Township, a game that Meade said “we got outplayed and we didn’t bring it.” Meade said his players were better in the second game but lost 2-1 to Cedar Creek. The Mustangs then beat Hammonton and lost a close game to a tough Washington Township team.

The Mustangs also had injuries, like losing standout defender Morgan O’Brien. But the team is getting healthier. Meade said the Mustangs have been showing their depth and putting in some younger players.

But the main reason for the successful run is belief, Meade said.

“And that stems from last year,” he said, noting the many returning players on defense and Morrison, their goaltender.

“If we keep putting zeros on opponents, we are going to be in a lot of games. … But with that being said, we aren’t certainly lighting up the scoreboard, which we need to start doing. But we had chances, and that’s what you want. (Tuesday), we had a lot of chances. They just didn’t go in.”

Tenaglia hopes to keep Mainland’s streak going for as long as possible.

“We are feeling good,” she said. “I think (Tuesday) was a team effort.”