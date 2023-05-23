Ava Sheeran finished with seven ground balls, six draw controls and three goals Monday to lead the Mainland Regional High School girls lacrosse team to a 12-6 victory over Washington Township in a nonconference game.

Eva Blanco and Jane Meade each scored three and added assist for the Mustangs (10-8). Meade also added five ground balls. Sofia Day contributed three ground balls and two goals. Madison Taylor scored once, and Lani Ford added an assist. Kylie Kurtz made eight saves.

Mina Lockhart, Brooke Alessandrini and Tori Barbara each scored twice for Washington Township (6-12).

Boys and girls track and field

Nick Scarangelli placed second in the boys 1,600-meter run at the Haddonfield Distance Night at Haddonfield High School.

The Ocean City High School standout crossed the finish line in 4 minutes, 20.44 seconds. Teammate Matt Hoffman was third (4:21.72). Collingswood's Anton Bovone won the race in 4:19.75.

Ocean City's Maeve Smith placed fifth in the girls 1,600 (5:05.45), and Egg Harbor Township's Michaela Schlemo was seventh (5:07.47). Vineland's Georgina Chalow finished seventh in the 800 (2:21.60).

Baseball

Woodstown 8, Cape May Tech 7: Tanner Oliva went 2 for 5 with a double and scored twice for the Hawks (10-9).

Shelton Marsden went 2 for 3 with a double and drove in one run. Nick Boehm went 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Ronald Neenhold doubled and scored twice. Boehm struck out three in four innings.

Brent Williams homered for Woodstown (16-7). Jack Knorr struck out six in 3 1/3 innings to earn the win.

Haddonfield 9, Oakcrest 0: Dane Samartino struck out 11 in a complete-game no-hitter. Haddonfield (14-7) scored six in the sixth inning. Will Grayson struck out five and allowed three runs on five hits in four innings for Oakcrest (5-17).

Boys volleyball

Pleasantville 2, Barnegat 0: The Greyhounds (17-5) won by set scores of 25-20, 25-19.

Cristofer Evangelista led with 23 assists and nine digs for the winners. Jonathan Baez added 12 service points, 10 kills and eight digs. Jeremiah Hernandez added 10 digs, and John Howard contributed nine kills and nine digs.

Jack Buscaglia led Barnegat (9-12) with 12 assists. Trey DeMeo added nine digs, and Anthony Ryan contributed eight. Nick Block added six service points and four kills.