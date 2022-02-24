Ava Mazur's hot shooting sparks Mainland girls to CAL final

ATLANTIC CITY – Ava Mazur didn’t arrive at Atlantic City High School with a ton of confidence Thursday night.

The Mainland Regional sophomore hadn’t shot the ball well in previous games in Atlantic City’s spacious gym.

Mazur got some advice from her dad Bill before the game that came in handy when she missed her first two shots Thursday.

"This court really gets in my head,” Mazur said. “Before the game my dad told me to just keep shooting and they will fall for you. That’s exactly what I did.”

Mazur scored 22 points to lead the top-seeded Mustangs to a 52-37 win over fourth-seeded Atlantic City in the Cape-Atlantic League tournament semifinals. Mainland (22-2) will meet third-seeded Wildwood Catholic (21-4) for the CAL title 2 p.m. Saturday at Absegami.

Mazur made 8 of 14 shots, including 5 of 9 from beyond the arc.

“They really pressured us tonight,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said of Atlantic City. “There were a bunch of broken plays. Ava just stepped up and made shots, which in those situations is invaluable.”

Thursday was the third meeting of the season between Mainland and Atlantic City. The Mustangs had won the previous two – 55-51 at Mainland on Jan. 18th and 51-27 at Atlantic City on Feb. 11th.

‘They’re really good,” Betson said. “It’s hard to beat a good team three times in one season.”

Mazur’s hot shooting propelled the Mustangs to an early lead Thursday.

Mazur scored seven of Mainland’s final nine points of the first quarter and five of the Mustangs first seven in the second quarter.

She was 6 of 8 in the first half as the Mustangs built a 14-point halftime lead.

Atlantic City increased its defensive pressure and tried to scramble back into the game, but the Vikings could no closer than eight points in the second half.

“It gave us a cushion,” Betson said of Mazur’s shooting, “so even when (Atlantic City) made its run we still felt comfortable where the lead was at.”

Bella Mazur, Ava’s twin sister, grabbed 11 rebounds for the Mustangs. Senior point guard Camryn Dirkes scored 10 for Mainland

Quanirah Montague led Atlantic City with 13 points and six rebounds, two blocks and three steals.

On Saturday, Mainland will try to win its second CAL title in the program’s history and its first since 2018.

“It’s amazing,” Ava said of making the final. “I remember being in middle school and watching the high school girls above me. It’s great to know it’s my chance.”

Atlantic City 7 11 13 6 – 37

Mainland Regional 15 17 7 13 – 52

AC-Garrison-Macon 12, Gormley 2, Montague 13, Jackson-Williams 3, Suarez-Rivera 4

ML-A. Mazur 22, Bretones 8, B. Mazur 6, Boogs 6, Dirkes 10

