Ava Luciano, Ava Smith, Lena Luciano, Ava Levari set pool record at Vineland

Ava Luciano, Ava Smith, Lena Luciano and Ava Levari won the 200-meter freestyle relay to lead the Vineland High School girls swimming team to a 124-46 victory over Rancocas Valley Regional in a nonconference meet Tuesday.
The quartet won in 1 minute, 54.11 seconds, which broke Vineland’s pool record that was previously 1:54.13 set in 2017 by Maggie Wallace, Andrea Teofanova, Amanda Nunan and Ryann Styer of Ocean City.
The Fighting Clan (3-0) won all 11 events Tuesday.
Smith, Isabela Saltar, Levari and Ava Luciano won the 200 medley relay (2:07.60). Lena Luciano won the 200 freestyle (2:10.79) and 400 freestyle (4:34.41). Ava Luciano finished first in the 200 individual medley (2:33.70) and 100 freestyle (1:01.46).
Smith, Levari, Angie Mainiero and Lena Luciano won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:21.13. Mainiero won the 50 freestyle in 30.77.
The Fighting Clan will host Clearview Regional at 4 p.m. Thursday.
