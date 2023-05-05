Winning pitcher Ava Fisher went 3 for 4 with a double and her ninth homer of the season, and drove in five runs to lead the St. Joseph Academy softball team to a 10-0 victory over Vineland in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Friday.
Fisher gave up four hits in the six-inning game with 10 strikeouts and one walk.
Alaina Dorsey and Abby Willis each went 3 for 4 for visiting St. Joseph (12-4), which is No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Isabella Davis doubled and Jenna Calchi was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
For Vineland (7-7), Morgan Harrell-Alvarez, Leah Mears, Victoria Negron and Natalie Ponce each had a hit.
Ocean City 12, Wildwood Catholic Academy 1: O.C. pitcher Jessica Mooney allowed three hits in the five-inning game, with eight strikeouts and two walks.
Mooney went 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs. MacKenzee Segich was 4 for 4 with four runs and an RBI, and Anna McCabe, Taylor Vaugh and Gabrielle Bowen each scored two runs.
The Red Raiders improved to 10-6, and Wildwood Catholic dropped to 2-8.
