Austin Hudak of Hammonton and the EHT boys track and field team enjoy banner seasons

Austin Hudak knew from the first meet of the outdoor track and field season that he was headed for a special spring.

The Hammonton High School graduated senior broke his own school javelin record with a throw of 188 feet, 2 inches at the Jim Camburn Memorial Buena Relays.

“I knew I put a lot of work in over the offseason, stretching, lifting,” he said. “Once it all paid off, it was really exciting.”

Hudak went on to win the Atlantic County, South Jersey Group III and state Group III championships. He finished second at the Meet of Champions and sixth at the New Balance Nationals to earn All-American status.

Hudak is The Press Male Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

Hudak threw a personal-best 194 feet to win the state Group III championship. That throw ranks sixth in Cape-Atlantic League history. Hudak will continue his track and field career at Stockton University.

“This was a very positive season,” Hudak said. “I started off strong and kept going up.”

Hudak is the first Hammonton track and field athlete to become an All-American.

“I knew going into the New Balance that if I got top six, I would be considered an All-American,” he said. “My eyes were set on that. I did everything I could to go get it. It feels amazing to be in the history books.”

Hudak arrived at Hammonton as a football and baseball player. He picked up the javelin as a freshman at the suggestion of football and track and field assistant coach Tony DeRosa. Hudak said he just liked the way javelin felt in his hand.

“I had a feeling javelin was going to be my thing,” Hudak said. “I remember asking my freshman year what the (school) record was. I was already planning it out in my head how to get it.”

Coach and Team of the Year

Ryan Smith finished his head-coaching career at Egg Harbor Township as a champion.

Smith stepped down to spend more time with his family after a season in which the Eagles accomplished the following:

Won their seventh straight Atlantic County championship

Finished 9-0 in dual meets to win their sixth straight CAL American Conference

Extended their unbeaten streak to 51 meets

And, most importantly, qib the South Jersey Group IV championship

Smith is The Press Coach of the Year, and Egg Harbor Township is The Press Team of the Year.

“The kids put the work in, for sure,” he said. “We had a lot of depth in the field events. The kids showed up every single time in the technical events, and that’s what made us successful.”

The Eagles featured numerous standouts, including DJ Germann in the sprints and Malachi Wesley in the hurdles.

Isaiah Glenn, Ahmad Fogg and Aaron Bullock were among South Jersey’s best in the jumps. Brothers James and John Mahana and Chris Griffin provided points in the throws.

“I thought this was a statement year for us that we were able to win South Jersey,” Smith said. “A lot of people say the best (section) in New Jersey is South Jersey Group IV.”