Atlantic County Rowing Championships to be held Sunday

The 16th annual Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships will be held starting at 9 a.m. Sunday on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing.

The Atlantic County Championships is the top area regatta of the season.

The event will have more than 25 divisions, with the boys and girls varsity eights and varsity fours being the feature races. All the races will be 1,500 meters.

Unlike other regattas, the event has only area teams participating. These include the boys and girls teams of Holy Spirit, Egg Harbor Township, Ocean City, Atlantic City, Absegami, Mainland Regional, Cedar Creek, Oakcrest, Vineland and Atlantic County Institute of Technology. The St. Augustine Prep boys and the Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls will also compete.

The Mainland boys are the top-ranked in The Press Elite 11, with St. Augustine second and EHT third. In girls, Ocean City is ranked second behind No. 1 Moorestown. Mainland is ranked third, and Holy Spirit is fourth.

Egg Harbor Township won the overall team points championship last year, which combined the points of the boys and girls teams. St. Augustine won the boys team title, and Atlantic City won the girls team championship for the first time.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

