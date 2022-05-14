Atlantic County Rowing Championships to be held Sunday

The 16th annual Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships will be held starting at 9 a.m. Sunday on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing.
The Atlantic County Championships is the top area regatta of the season.
The event will have more than 25 divisions, with the boys and girls varsity eights and varsity fours being the feature races. All the races will be 1,500 meters.
Unlike other regattas, the event has only area teams participating. These include the boys and girls teams of Holy Spirit, Egg Harbor Township, Ocean City, Atlantic City, Absegami, Mainland Regional, Cedar Creek, Oakcrest, Vineland and Atlantic County Institute of Technology. The St. Augustine Prep boys and the Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls will also compete.
The Mainland boys are the top-ranked in The Press Elite 11, with St. Augustine second and EHT third. In girls, Ocean City is ranked second behind No. 1 Moorestown. Mainland is ranked third, and Holy Spirit is fourth.
Egg Harbor Township won the overall team points championship last year, which combined the points of the boys and girls teams. St. Augustine won the boys team title, and Atlantic City won the girls team championship for the first time.
PHOTOS Lake Lenape Sprints
041022-pac-spt-lenape
041022-pac-spt-lenape
041022-pac-spt-lenape
Secondary photo for crew jump on B3
041022-pac-spt-lenape
041022-pac-spt-lenape
041022-pac-spt-lenape
041022-pac-spt-lenape
Main photo for crew jump on B3
041022-pac-spt-lenape
041022-pac-spt-lenape
041022-pac-spt-lenape
041022-pac-spt-lenape
041022-pac-spt-lenape
041022-pac-spt-lenape
041022-pac-spt-lenape
Oakcrest girls crew
041022-pac-spt-lenape
041022-pac-spt-lenape
041022-pac-spt-lenape
041022-pac-spt-lenape
041022-pac-spt-lenape
041022-pac-spt-lenape
041022-pac-spt-lenape
041022-pac-spt-lenape
041022-pac-spt-lenape
041022-pac-spt-lenape
041022-pac-spt-lenape
041022-pac-spt-lenape
Main photo for B1 (PLEASE CROP TO FOCUS ON THE PEOPLE)
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Area crew teams competed against each other during the Lake Lenape Spirits III. Lake Lenape, NJ. April 9, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For Flavor)
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.