Local sports fans get their best chance of the season to see the area’s talented crew teams starting at 9 a.m. Sunday at Park Road in Mays Landing.

The 17th annual Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships will be held on Lake Lenape, with all the area boys and girls teams competing. The area schools nearly always race against other teams from South Jersey and the Philadelphia area, but this event has only the local teams.

All the races are 1,500 meters, and each race will have a maximum of six crews competing.

There will be more than 25 divisions, with the boys and girls varsity eights and varsity fours highlighting the regatta. Holy Spirit High School is top-ranked in The Press Elite 11 in both girls and boys crew. Mainland Regional and Atlantic City are second- and third-ranked, respectively, in girls crew. Egg Harbor Township is second in the boys Elite 11 and St. Augustine Prep third.

St. Augustine won the Atlantic County boys team points championship last year, and Ocean City won the girls team title. Holy Spirit won the combined boys and girls points championship.