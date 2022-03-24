Atlantic City's Megan Fox can go the distance in the pool

Atlantic City High School’s Megan Fox was the leader and top scorer for the Vikings' girls swimming team for four years.

The senior distance standout swam a variety of events to help the team, but holds school records in the 200 freestyle in yards and meters and in the 400-meter freestyle.

Fox dominated the 200- and 400-meter freestyle events this winter and won both at the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Swimming Championships on Jan. 27 at ACHS. She completed her high school career on March 6 with a fifth-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle in 4 minutes, 59.83 seconds at the State Individual Meet of Champions at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford Township.

During the season she kept Atlantic City competitive against the powerful teams of the CAL. The Vikings were 5-5 but lost only to teams ranked in The Press Elite 11.

Fox is The Press Girls Swimmer of the Year.

“I’ve thought about that (being the Swimmer of the Year), and thought maybe I would win it my junior or senior year,” said Fox, an 18-year-old Margate resident. “It’s nice to win it. It’s nice to get it before I go to college.”

Fox will swim next season for the University of South Carolina, an NCAA Division I school in the Southeastern Conference.

“I like distance swimming because I usually get off to a very slow start and then I pick up the pace,” Fox said. “In my four years at Atlantic City I think I did a good job of doing that. The relays are really fun. I won’t be doing that in college because they’ll have sprinters to do that. It felt really good to be the leader and the fastest. I would have done better if they had a 1,000 (distance), but they have that in college.”

Fox won the 400 freestyle in 4:26.04 at the Forde CAL Championships, and she took the 200 freestyle in 2:08.71. She won the same two events as Atlantic City lost to CAL powers Egg Harbor Township (132-33) and to Mainland Regional (113-57). She repeated wins in the 200 and 400 as the Vikings beat Kingsway Regional 88-82 in a South Jersey Group A first-round meet. She won the 200 and 500-yard freestyle in a 117-53 Group A quarterfinal loss to host Cherokee.

“Megan is a great leader,” Atlantic City girls swimming coach Sean Duffey said. “When she’s in the pool everyone swims faster. She joins the list of great Atlantic City female swimmers — Colleen Callahan, Ayana Cox, Melissa Toy, Moira McCloskey — people like that. Megan loves racing, which is one of the things you like in an athlete. She’s going to be outstanding in college. It’ll be exciting to see how she does at the SEC level.”

Fox called this season her favorite of the four years at A.C.

“I enjoyed it more,” Fox said. “I spent a lot of time enjoying it. The first years of high school swimming were really stressful to me. It’s nice to be grouped together with the other Atlantic City swimmers because I watched them and followed them when I was younger. It’s nice to be among them.

“Actually my favorite thing this year was being in the 200 freestyle relay at states (in the MOC, with teammates Anna Tran, Lauren Fox, Megan’s freshman sister, and Grace Gaskill. They placed 21st out of 38 teams.). It was exciting to be there.”

Team of the Year

The Mainland Regional girls swimming team was the Cape-Atlantic League’s best, won the South Jersey Group B championship and reached the program’s first state final. Mainland ended up at 12-2 and ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.

Mainland is The Press Girls Team of the Year for the third year in a row.

The Mustangs had a strong lineup led by Alivia Wainwright, Jordyn Ricciotti and Monica Iordanov, all of whom are first-team Press All-Stars. Mainland had several other key scorers including Laci Denn, Summer Cassidy, Sophie Sherwood, Ella Culmone, Aixell Perez, Alexandra Batty and Samantha Camey.

Mainland beat Cherry Hill West 122-48 for the South Jersey Group B title on Feb. 16 at GCIT. In the state final, Summit beat the Mustangs 109-61 on Feb. 27 at GCIT.

The Mustangs beat Egg Harbor Township 92-78, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 102-68 and Ocean City 117-53 during the regular season.

Mainland’s CAL loss was 90-80 to Vineland on Jan. 21. The Mustangs were missing eight swimmers due to following state COVID-19 protocols.

“I am proud what these young women were able to accomplish this season, Mainland girls swimming coach Mike Schiavo said. “Earning a chance to swim in the state finals is something they should feel very, very good about. It is something that our girls team has never done.

“For most on the team, it was their first experience with a full high school season, and they found a way to stay focused on working hard to get better each day while having as much fun as they could together. And it was fun watching this year’s team come together, enjoy each other’s personalities and ultimately swim as fast as they could for each other.”

Coach of the Year

Schiavo gets the nod for guiding the Mustangs to their South Jersey championship season and an appearance in the state final. The Mustangs also won the girls team title at the Forde CAL Championships. Schiavo has been a head coach since the 1990s when he coached the Holy Spirit coed team. He just finished his 10th season coaching the Mainland girls team.

“I am honored,” Schiavo said of his selection. “And I am fortunate to have talented, hard-working and fun swimmers, from great families to work with each year. I am also fortunate to have the wonderful Heather Sickler to work with as my co-coach. Heather is a knowledgeable and caring leader who has a natural way of bringing a smile to those she works with."

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

