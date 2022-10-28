Atlantic City scores with 47 seconds left for first playoff win in 10 years

MOUNT HOLLY — With less than a minute to play, the Atlantic City High School football team’s strategy could be summed up in a single sentence Friday night.

Throw it to Ice Cup.

Everyone at Rancocas Valley knew it, too.

It still worked.

Sah’nye Degraffenreidt caught two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, including the winner with 47 seconds left, as the Vikings got their first playoff victory in 10 years, 32-28 over Rancocas Valley in a Central Jersey Group V first-round matchup.

“This means the world,” Vikings quarterback Joe Lyons said. “This means everything for the whole city.”

Degraffenreidt, a sophomore who just turned 16 Wednesday, caught nine passes for 164 yards. He leaped over a Rancocas Valley defender to catch the 14-yard winning TD.

“Joe threw it up, and I got it,” Degraffenreidt said. “Our connection is strong.”

What was Degraffenreidt thinking when the ball was in the air?

“I was thinking, that’s me,” he said. “I got it.”

Atlantic City made its first playoff appearance in six years Friday. The game between the fifth-seeded Vikings (7-1) and fourth-seeded Red Devils (6-4) was played on a chilly, cloudy night.

It was filled with big plays.

Atlantic City running back Allen Packard (16 carries for 184 yards) scored on a 99-yard run in the first quarter. If it wasn't for what happened in the fourth quarter, the 99-yard run would have been the play of the game. Packard broke three tackles on the play near the goal line and then burst into the clear.

Packard also returned the second-half kickoff 71 yards for a score. Lyons completed 18 of 26 passes for 262 yards.

Rancocas Valley running back Jerimya Paula nearly sparked the Red Devils to the win. He carried 23 times for 170 yards and three TDs. His 33-yard run put the Red Devils up 28-20 with 9 minutes 1, second left in the game.

But the night belonged to Degraffenreidt. He caught a 48-yard TD pass from Lyons on a pump-and-go route to cut the lead to 28-26 with the 6:35 left.

Atlantic City began its winning drive at its own 16 with 2:16 left.

“We all stayed calm,” Lyons said, “and trusted everything around us.”

Degraffenreidt caught a slant over the middle for a 34-yard gain on the drive’s fourth play.

The Vikings eventually drove to the Red Devils' 17. After a 3-yard run and an incomplete pass, Vikings assistant coach Lawrence Triniwell said to head coach Keenan Wright, “What are we doing? Just throw it to Cup.

The next play was the TD. Ky Gilliam then clinched the win with an interception on the next possession.

The Vikings celebrated by throwing water bottles in the air. Atlantic City had not won a playoff game since it topped Absegami 34-30 in a 2012 South Jersey Group IV first-round matchup.

“This means a lot to the program,” Wright said. “This means a lot to kids who are thinking about what high school they want to go to. Atlantic City has a football program. It’s not just a team. This is the result of a program being put into place and kids following through.”

Degraffenreidt got the nickname Ice Cup when a youth coach spotted him as a youngster on the sideline with a cup of ice.

Before the season began, Wright predicted big things for Degraffenreidt.

“There isn’t a moment too big for him,” Wright said. “He loves the moment. He loves football.”