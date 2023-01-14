 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Atlantic City, Sasha Lemons earn win against Clearview: Roundup

  • 0

Sasha Lemons scored 16 points to lead Atlantic City High School to a 64-49 victory over Clearview Regional in a nonconference girls basketball game Saturday.

Eight of her points were scored in the fourth quarter. 

The Vikings (6-3) led 32- 31 at halftime and outscored the Pioneers 18-9 in the fourth. Quanirah Montague scored 13, Bridget Roach 12 and Taison Parker 10. Zashirah Jackson scored nine, and Alexis Gormley added four.

Emma Steidle scored 18 for Clearview (5-5).

Sterling 38, Absegami 36: Kaylynn Blackwell scored 13 for the Braves (7-6). Allison Osorio scored seven, and Julia Hartman added six. Reese Downey scored five, Analise Myles three. Maka Wokocha scored two. For Sterling (9-3), Morgan Sims scored 17, including five 3s.

Boys basketball

People are also reading…

Thunderbolt Classic at Millville H.S.

Southern Reg. 59, Cumberland Reg. 44: Pat Gaffney scored 30 for the Rams (10-3). He made four 3s and grabbed nine rebounds. Tom Menegus added 10 rebounds and scored eight. Max DiPietro scored six to go with three rebounds and three assists. Justin Silva added six rebounds and four points. Leo Crowley had five rebounds, and Andy Falletta scored four.

The Colts fell to 4-6.

Collingswood 62, Buena Reg. 31: JJ Gonzalez scored 14 for the Chiefs (3-11). Jaden DelValle scored 12, and Michael Keyes added five. For Collingswood (4-8), Shakur Carter scored a game-high 27. Tomas Money added 17.

Other games

Lower Cape May Reg. 66, Absegami 52: Jacob Bey led visiting Lower Cape May with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Mike Cronin scored 17 points and six rebounds. Macky Bonner added nine points, three rebounds, eight assists and three steals, and Ty Bonner had nine points and five steals. The Caper Tigers (10-1) led 48-31 after three quarters.

Charles Jerkins scored 11 for Absegami (8-5). Hassan Bey and Isiah Akpassa each scored 10, and Baseem Taliaferro added seven. 

St. John Vianney 64, Lacey Twp. 59: Chris Venturoso scored 15 for the Lions (6-6). Troy Buxton scored 14, and Dylan Hall and Logan Brash each scored 11. Joe Miereles scored five, Ryan Fitzgerald three.

Connor Howard scored 19 for St. John Vianney (5-8).

Sasha Lemons headshot

Lemons

 Michael McGarry, Staff Writer

Wrestling

No. 4 Shawnee 36, No. 8 Lacey Twp. 36

106: Jordan Segal S md. Brendan Schuler (10-2)

113: Aidan Flynn L tf. Mark Finelli (8-2, 5:11)

120: Ethan Staples S md. Ralphael Garcia (15-5)

126: Luke Sherlock S p. John Downs (3:06)

132: Brett Balzan S md. Aidan Ott (11-3)

138: Kyle Leonard L d. James Moriarty (14-12)

144: Matt Gauthier L p. Alexander Pollock (0:20)

150: Chris Ahrens S p. Aidan White (1:54)

157: Matthew Quinn S p. Andrew McLeod (1:34)

165: Jayden Martins L d. Richard John (RJ) Hunnewell (4-1)

175: Casey Delvecchio L p. Lucas Estevez (1:18)

190: Luciano Ferranti L p. Alexander Kokolis (2:48)

215: Matt Coon L p. Tyler Aschim (0:44)

285: Jackson Harris S p. Brody Sager (5:15)

Note: This was a part of a quad-meets with Camden and Cherry Hill West. The Lions' matches against those teams were unavailable.

Hammonton tri-meet

Gloucester City 55, Hammonton 17

106: Justin Flood H tf. Kloi Tighe (16-0, 1:07)

113: Shane Way H md. Jaclyn McDowell (17-3)

120: Mason Johnson G p. Logan Walters (1:29)

126: Luca Giagunto H md. Robert McDowell (20-9)

132: Gino Gambone G md. Gavin Morris (8-0)

138: John Pfeffer G p., Matthew Gehres (1:20)

144: Frank Italiano H md. Ren Lin (11-0)

150: Jason Chiodi G p. Michael Maimone (0:44)

157: Jacob Zearfoss G p. Michael Benedetto (0:14)

165: Kaleb Wright F p. Kevin Watson (0:50)

175: Leo Curran G by forfeit

190: Bryan Gonzalez G p. Michael Ryan (0:15)

215: Cody Gardzielik G d. Serhii Chuhui (4-3)

285: Jeremy Smith G p. Mark Hartley (1:30)

Seneca 54, Hammonton 18

106: Jackson Bauer S p. Flood (1:36)

113: Peyton Reese S d. Way ( 5-0)

120: Walters H sv. Kyle Figueroa (9-7)

126: Giagunto H p. Kyle Pickard (3:06)

132: Daniel Bogardus S p. Troy Mays (2:59)

138: Sean Broderick S p. Frank Italiano (5-2)

144: David Vacca S by forfeit

150: Evan Kelly S p. Maimone (3:20)

157: Watson H p. Nicholas Schmied (2:38)

165: Kyle Stickel S p, Benedetto (3:22)

175: Greg Tatum S by forfeit

190: Max Borton S by forfeit

215: Michael Ryan H p. Kenneth Konopka (7-3)

285: Anthony Fedeli S p. Serhii Chuhui (4:17)

Ocean City quad-meet

Ocean City 37, Williamstown 28

106: Tyler Hildebrandt W p. Charlie Hudak (0:47)

113: Jacob Melini OC p. Adam Froehlich (0:57)

120: Luke Finnegan OC d. Nick Wise (6-4)

132: Aiden Leypoldt OC tf. Cole Allen (19-4, N/A)

138: Tyler Devers W md. Logan Fearnhead (14-0)

144: Tommy Grimley OC tf. Franco Mavilla (16-1, 5:44)

150: Talon Fischer OC p. Anthony Iacovone (2:48)

157: Jace Watson OC p. Aiden Garcia (3:15)

165: Keaton Aucello W d. Clarence Smith (8-4)

175: Nick Layton OC p. Deryk Hannold (1:37)

190: Mason Brown W p. David Schultz (1:19)

215: Ethan Alexander W d. Clifford Dirkes (8-7)

285: Brian Taylor W by forfeit

Ocean City 41, Eastern Reg. 34

106: Ryan Schmidt E p. Hudak (4:32)

113: Melini OC p. Jayden Belonia (0:57)

120: Shivam Trivedi E md. Finnegan (14-2)

126: Zarian Cabalo OC tf. Ryan Hornstein (16-1, 4:06)

132: Gavin Haegele E d. Leypoldt (3-1)

138: Jaelin Benson E d. Dominic Morrill (5-3)

144: Grimley OC. p. Manuel Stevens (2:14)

150: Watson OC p. Vincent Milillo (1:25)

157: Fischer OC p. Lukas Pearce (1:20)

165: Nikita Alcoba E p. Smith (3:19)

175: Layton OC p. Ryan Levenson (1:21)

190: Jonathan Brennan (EAST) over (OC) (For.)

215: Aiden Clark E p. Schultz (0:53)

285: Dirkes OC p. Miguel Maldonado (1:17)

Ocean City 39, Gateway 36

106: Sean Hoag OC p. Christian Snyder (1:51)

113: Chris Howarth G p. Jacob Melini (2:24)

120: Tavian Benoit G p. Luke Finnegan (1:20)

126: Dante Gismondi G tf. Zarian Cabalo (17-2, 5:40)

132: Leypoldt OC p. Jovan Reyes (0:24)

138: Chase Rossi G p. Fearnhead (3:38)

144: Grimley OC p. Noah Ubil (2:31)

150: Jace Watson OC p. Shawn Stock (1:58)

157: Donte Nocito G d. Fischer (12-6)

165: Smith OC p,. Chris Martinez (5-1)

175: Layton OC p. Brandon Bourdon (1:54)

190: Schultz OC p. Luis Ferrer (3:52)

215: Joey Toner G md. Dirkes (10-0)

285: Ike Sholders G by forfeit

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News