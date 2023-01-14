Atlantic City, Sasha Lemons earn win against Clearview: Roundup

Sasha Lemons scored 16 points to lead Atlantic City High School to a 64-49 victory over Clearview Regional in a nonconference girls basketball game Saturday.

Eight of her points were scored in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings (6-3) led 32- 31 at halftime and outscored the Pioneers 18-9 in the fourth. Quanirah Montague scored 13, Bridget Roach 12 and Taison Parker 10. Zashirah Jackson scored nine, and Alexis Gormley added four.

Emma Steidle scored 18 for Clearview (5-5).

Sterling 38, Absegami 36: Kaylynn Blackwell scored 13 for the Braves (7-6). Allison Osorio scored seven, and Julia Hartman added six. Reese Downey scored five, Analise Myles three. Maka Wokocha scored two. For Sterling (9-3), Morgan Sims scored 17, including five 3s.

Boys basketball

Thunderbolt Classic at Millville H.S.

Southern Reg. 59, Cumberland Reg. 44: Pat Gaffney scored 30 for the Rams (10-3). He made four 3s and grabbed nine rebounds. Tom Menegus added 10 rebounds and scored eight. Max DiPietro scored six to go with three rebounds and three assists. Justin Silva added six rebounds and four points. Leo Crowley had five rebounds, and Andy Falletta scored four.

The Colts fell to 4-6.

Collingswood 62, Buena Reg. 31: JJ Gonzalez scored 14 for the Chiefs (3-11). Jaden DelValle scored 12, and Michael Keyes added five. For Collingswood (4-8), Shakur Carter scored a game-high 27. Tomas Money added 17.

Other games

Lower Cape May Reg. 66, Absegami 52: Jacob Bey led visiting Lower Cape May with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Mike Cronin scored 17 points and six rebounds. Macky Bonner added nine points, three rebounds, eight assists and three steals, and Ty Bonner had nine points and five steals. The Caper Tigers (10-1) led 48-31 after three quarters.

Charles Jerkins scored 11 for Absegami (8-5). Hassan Bey and Isiah Akpassa each scored 10, and Baseem Taliaferro added seven.

St. John Vianney 64, Lacey Twp. 59: Chris Venturoso scored 15 for the Lions (6-6). Troy Buxton scored 14, and Dylan Hall and Logan Brash each scored 11. Joe Miereles scored five, Ryan Fitzgerald three.

Connor Howard scored 19 for St. John Vianney (5-8).