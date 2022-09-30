Atlantic City rides defense, special teams to 36-8 win over Egg Harbor Township

Atlantic City — Nasir Turner said his eyes lit up when he heard the call Friday night.

The Atlantic City High School football team had the ball fourth-and-22 and its own 29-yard midway through the second quarter. Yet, the Vikings were about to attempt a fake punt.

The surprise worked. Turner completed a 64-yard pass to Shawn Williams to set up an Atlantic City touchdown. The play propelled the Vikings to a 36-8 win over Egg Harbor Township in a West Jersey Football League United Division game. Atlantic City (5-1), which finished 3-7 last season, has its most wins since it finished 6-4 in 2017.

“This feels good,” sophomore wide receiver Sah’nye Degraffenreidt said. “Last year we were nowhere near this.”

Senior defensive lineman Ronnie Lawson led an opportune Vikings defense with four tackles for losses and a fumble recovery. Shuaib Wright returned a fumble 64 yards for an Atlantic City TD, and Williams returned an interception 98 yards for a score on the game’s final play.

“We had to attack the football,” Lawson said. “That’s what I did. We had to fire out and go hard. We played together as a team and came out with the win.

Egg Harbor Township junior running back Kenum Council carried 24 times for 128 yards.

The game was played in a steady drizzle with a stiff wind that blew across the field.

The contest turned on two special teams plays.

The first was the fake punt.

Turner, a senior wide receiver/defensive back, has experience at quarterback, playing that position as a freshman.

“I knew it was going to be a big gain,” Turner said. “Everybody (rushed). I looked to my left and my teammate was wide open.”

Atlantic City put the play in this week. Wright said Holy Spirit ran it against the Vikings four years ago in the annual Thanksgiving rivalry contest.

“We saw something on film,” Atlantic City coach Keenan Wright said. “It wasn’t the greatest position to try it being in our zone. That opened it up. Our offense had stalled a bit. We couldn’t get our run game going. They had a really good game plan.”

On the play after the fake, Joe Lyons threw a 7-yard TD pass to Degraffenreidt (four catches for 50 yards), who made a leaping catch over an EHT defender in the end zone to give the Vikings a 12-0 lead with 5 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half.

The second special teams play came late in the third quarter after EHT had cut the Vikings lead to 12-8.

Degraffenreidt returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards to the Eagles’ 5. On the next play, DeAndre Rooks scored to give the Vikings an 18-8 lead with 20 seconds left in the third quarter.

“He digs us out (of trouble),” Wright said of Degraffenreidt. “He’s just a different cat.”

The Vikings struggled to run the ball for the first three quarters. That changed in the fourth as Allen Packard (15 carries for 120 yards) and Rooks scored on runs of 15 and 43 yards, respectively.

The victory boosted Atlantic City’s South Jersey Group V playoff hopes. The Vikings are 5-1 for the first time since 2011, when they finished 6-4.

“I want to stay in the moment,” Wright said. “The past is your ego. The future is your pride. But 5-1, haven’t been there in a long time. I’m happy for the kids.”

Egg Harbor Towship0 0 8 0-8

Atlantic City6 6 6 18-36

FIRST QUARTER

AC—Wright 64 fumble return (kick blocked)

SECOND QUARTER

AC—Degraffenreidt 7 pass from Lyons (pass failed)

THIRD QUARTER

EHT—Council 28 run (Biglan pass from Smith)

AC—Rooks 5 run (run failed)

FOURTH QUARTER

AC—Packard 15 run (run failed)

AC—Rooks 43 run (pass failed)

AC—Williams 98 int return (conversion not attempted)