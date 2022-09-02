Atlantic City opens its season with 35-17 win over Clearview Regional

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City High School football team faced some early adversity in its season opener Friday night.

Clearview Regional scored on its opening drive to take a touchdown lead.

It would have been easy for the Vikings, who finished last season with six straight defeats, to say, ‘Here we go again.’

Instead, Atlantic City showed it’s a new season and maybe the start of a new era in Vikings football.

Atlantic City presented a unified front and beat Clearview 35-17.

“I like how we stuck together,” Vikings coach Keenan Wright said. “A lot of times when we’re faced with adversity, kids put their heads down. It’s kind of our theme this year. No matter what, stay together. I’m very happy we got to see how they respond (to adversity). We’re going to need that all year.”

The Vikings featured numerous playmakers. Junior quarterback Joe Lyons completed 12 of 16 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Allen Packard rushed nine times for 100 yards and two scores. Junior running back Dre Rooks caught a TD pass and ran for a score. Sophomore wide receiver Sah’nye Degraffenreidt caught five passes for 88 yards.

Atlantic City entered this season with the hope that this will be a transition year to greater success. The Vikings haven’t had a winning season since 2017. Wright took over in 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Few schools were hit as hard by COVID-19 as the Vikings.

“We needed this a lot,” senior defensive back and wide receiver Nasir Turner said. “I feel like we can do a lot better than last year. This shows we came a long way.”

Lyons and Degraffenreidt showed this is a different Atlantic City team on the Vikings’ first possession after Clearview’s opening TD.

On the first play from scrimmage, Lyons found Degraffenreidt open down field for a 68-yard gain. Two plays later, Packard burst up the middle for a 16-yard TD to tie the score.

“One hundred percent, it set the tempo,” Lyons said of the long pass to Degraffenreidt. “Me and him have a great connection, through the offseason, through 7-on-7. I really think that contributed to that first play.”

Atlantic City took control when Packard again ran up the middle for a 56-yard TD on the third play of the second half to give the Vikings a 21-10 lead.

“You can’t stop the pass and the run,” Packard said. “You have to pick one. My line was making great blocks. I felt like we needed a change (at the start of the third quarter). We came out strong.”

Lyons made the most entertaining play of the game when he scrambled from one side of the field to the other and found Rooks open in the end zone for a 23-yard TD to make it 29-17 Vikings early in the fourth quarter.

After Clearview’s open drive success, the Atlantic City defense stiffened. Turner and Jeremiah Williams picked off passes. Sophomore defensive end Raul Cabrera had two tackles for losses, while senior lineman Jahmad Forbey had a tackle for a loss and led the offensive line.

“The key was to stop the run,” Turner said. “We really weren’t worried about the pass. We had to tackle, wrap up, do stuff like that to get them off the field and give our offense a chance to score.”

The Vikings even showed their unity after the game. They gathered in the end zone and did 17 pushups — one for each point they gave up.

Even the cheerleaders and some coaches joined in.

“That’s who we are,” Wright said. “We’re in better shape. We had a full offseason. Some guys can hang on longer. We’re tougher.”

Clearview;7 3 7 0 -17

Atlantic City;7 7 7 14-35

FIRST QUARTER

CV-Dell 23 run (Zinkevich kick)

AC-Packard 16 run (Camacho kick)

SECOND QUARTER

CV-Zinkevich 27 FG

AC-Turner 84 pass from Lyons (Camacho kick)

THIRD QUARTER

AC-Packard 56 run (Camacho kick)

CV-Ralph 13 run (Zinkevich kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

AC-Rooks 23 pass from Lyons (Degraffenreidt pass from Wiliams)

AC-Rooks 63 run (kick blocked)