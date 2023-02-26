The last time the Atlantic City High School girls basketball team played for a South Jersey championship, Jason Lantz was 6 years old.

The Vikings' coach is now 45.

The fourth-seeded Vikings will play at second-seeded Cherokee at 5 p.m. Monday for the South Jersey Group IV championship. The last time the Atlantic City girls appeared in a South Jersey final was 1984, when they lost to Washington Township.

The Atlantic City/Cherokee matchup is one of three South Jersey title games involving local teams Monday. The Ocean City boys will play at Moorestown for the South Jersey Group III championship, and the Middle Township girls will host Cinnaminson for the South Jersey Group II championship.

What follows is a preview of those three contests:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Jersey Group IV championship

(4) Atlantic City at (2) Cherokee

5 p.m. Monday

What’s next: The winner will advance to the state semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Central Regional against the winner of Monday’s Central Jersey title game between Jackson Memorial and Monroe Township.

Key players

Atlantic City: Quanirah Montague, C, 17.6 points per game, 12.8 rebounds per game; Sasha Lemons, G, 9.9 ppg; Zashira Jackson, F, 5.7 ppg; Alexis Gormley, 4.8 rpg; Taison Parker, G/F. 31 steals; Bridget Roach, G, 8.1 ppg.

Cherokee: Gabby Recinto, F, 14.4 ppg, 6.9 rpg; Olivia Selverian, F, 7.2 ppg; Brielle Alaba, G, 70 assists and 61 steals;

Inside the game: Atlantic City (22-5) started the season 1-4 but has won 21 of its last 22 games. Montague signed her national letter of intent to play for NCAA Division-I Mississippi State University next season. Cherokee (26-2) has won 14 straight.

South Jersey Group II championship

(2) Cinnaminson at (1) Middle Township

6 p.m. Monday

What’s next: The winner will advance to the state semifinal at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Central Regional against the winner of Monday’s Central Jersey title game between New Providence and Manasquan.

Key players

Middle Township: Jada Elston, G, 17.1 ppg; Hannah Cappelletti, G, 41 3-pointers; McKenzie Pallek, G, 5.4 ppg; Mia Elisano, F, 4.1 rpg.

Cinnaminson: Brooke Sztenderowicz, F, 13.4 ppg; Rochelle Johnson, 10.5 ppg; Ava Sztebderowicz, F, 6.7 ppg.

Inside the game: Cinnaminson (28-4) has won seven straight. Middle Township (22-8) has played one of South Jersey’s toughest schedules and has won its three playoff games by an average margin of 46 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Jersey Group III

(10) Ocean City at (4) Moorestown

What’s next: The winner will advance to the state semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Brick Memorial against the winner of Monday’s Central Jersey title game between Ewing and Nottingham.

Key players

Ocean City: Kori Segich, F, 14.7 ppg; Dylan Schlatter, G, 10.2 ppg; Omero Chevere, F, 13.9 ppg; Sean Sakers, G, 10.2 ppg; Pat Grimley, G, 7.2 ppg.

Moorestown: David Gheysens, F, 12.6 ppg, 49 3-pointers; Lamar Davis, F, 7.7 ppg; Josh Byrd, G, 8.7 ppg

Inside the game: Ocean City (15-12) returns to the South Jersey Group III final for the first time since 2004 when it lost to Camden. Ocean City has won nine of its last 11 games. Moorestown (22-7) advanced to the final when it beat Mainland Regional on Byrd’s 3-pointer at the buzzer 32-29.