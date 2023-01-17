Atlantic City holds off persistent Millville, 51-49

ATLANTIC CITY — The final minute of the first half showed what Ky Gilliam means to the Atlantic City High School boys basketball team.

The Vikings had gone more than three minutes without a point. Millville had grabbed the momentum with back-to-back baskets.

Gilliam then stole a pass and drove for a one-handed dunk. On the Vikings' next possession, he made a 3-pointer from the left wing.

The Holy Spirit transfer finished with 17 points as Atlantic City beat the Thunderbolts 51-49 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Tuesday night. Millville missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 2 seconds left.

The Vikings (5-8) withstood a 14-1 Millville run to start the fourth quarter, a surge that cut the lead to four with 4 minutes, 36 seconds left.

Just when victory seem secured again, Millville rallied again. Jaden Merrill scored in the lane and sank three free throws to cut the lead to two with 30 seconds left.

Atlantic City survived despite shooting 6 of 17 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.

Gilliam helped the Vikings survive the shaky fourth quarter. He made three foul shots and found his cousin Frank Gilliam open under the basket for a key layup in the final minutes.

In addition to his points, Ky also contributed six rebounds and four steals.

"He's a player that can settle us down," Vikings first-year coach Wayne Nelson said. "He's not just a scorer. He rebounds. He gets us into plays. He's a big glue for us. We didn't have that earlier. He's that senior who has experience."

Tuesday's game was the second Atlantic City played with the Gilliams. Frank also is a Holy Spirit transfer, and both had to sit the first 30 days of the regular season under New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association regulations.

Sophomore guard Chris Finks scored 13 and had two steals for the Vikings. Frank Gilliam contributed seven points and drew a pair of charges. Nasir Turner came off the Atlantic City bench to score seven. Raquan Ford led Millville with 12.

Tuesday's game marked the beginning of the second half of the CAL schedule. Millville (8-4) entered the contest with the American Division lead. These teams met on opening night, with Millville winning 48-13.

"Even before this game, we've been improving game by game by game," Nelson said. "We know what's in front of us. We know we have a long hill to climb up. We owed (Millville) from that 13-point game. The kids took it personally."

In the rematch, Ky Gilliam made an impact from the start with nine points and three steals in the first quarter alone. He drew a road from the crowd when he converted a steal into a one-hand breakaway dunk in the first quarter.

His impressive first half gave the Vikings a 10-point halftime lead.

Finks made sure the Vikings kept the lead.

He penetrated the Millville defense off the dribble to create shots for himself and scored six in the third quarter.

Atlantic City, normally a perennial power, is rebuilding under new coach Wayne Nelson. The Vikings still struggle to score at times and committed some unforced errors against Millville’s press.

But when the Vikings closed the third quarter with a 12-2 run to build a 17-point lead, it seemed like old times.

Of course, that Atlantic City run was followed by a Millville surge that tested the Vikings’ mettle.