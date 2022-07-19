Atlantic City hires new boys basketball coach

ATLANTIC CITY — Wayne Nelson is the new Atlantic City High School boys basketball coach.

The Atlantic City Board of Education voted unanimously to approve Nelson on Tuesday night. The Atlantic City job is one of the state’s premier high school coaching positions. Few New Jersey public schools can match the Vikings' tradition of success.

Nelson, 41, starred at Holy Spirit High School, scoring more than 1,000 career points. He went on to excel at Adelphi University in New York City and play professionally overseas. Nelson began his head-coaching career at Cedar Creek in 2014. After two seasons there, he spent four at Winslow Township, leading the Eagles to the 2017 South Jersey Group III championship. Nelson’s teams have qualified for the playoffs in each of his six seasons as a head coach.

Nelson will replace Gene Allen, who took the program to previously unreached heights.

Allen, who resigned in April, coached the Vikings to three state Group IV titles (2005, 2012, 2013). Atlantic City had not won a state championship before he took over the program. He is the winningest coach in school history with a career record of 377-136.

Atlantic City won seven South Jersey championships under Allen, the last one coming in 2020 just before the pandemic struck. The Vikings also won four Cape-Atlantic League titles and went to five state finals and nine S.J. finals under Allen.

Nelson does not step into an easy situation. The pandemic ravaged the program the past two seasons. The Vikings played just seven games in 2021. Atlantic City finished 4-13 last season, just its third losing season in 54 years.

