Atlantic City grad Nazim Derry making leap, transferring to Division I for basketball

Nazim Derry is moving up.

The Atlantic City High School graduate played basketball the last two seasons with Goldey-Beacom College, an NCAA Division II program in Delaware. Derry was on the team the last four seasons, but redshirted as a freshman and his sophomore campaign was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This past season as a senior, Derry averaged 20.1 points, almost doubling his average from the 2020-21 season. He shot 74.5% from the free throw line and 45.3% from the field. He shot 42% from beyond the arc.

Schools at the next level took notice.

Derry tweeted April 18 his commitment to play next season with D-I University of New Hampshire. The 22-year-old graduated high school in 2018 but wasn't recruited for basketball as he only started for the Vikings as a junior.

So, the leap to become a D-I player is huge.

“I’m extremely excited.” said Derry, who noted when he was in high school, college players rarely transferred from D-II to D-I, but that changed when the transfer portal was established Oct. 15, 2018.

"Division I schools started looking in the portal for mature Division II players. I just felt like I had a shot to go Division I. … I just felt like I wanted to take my shot, and it worked out in my favor.”

Derry graduated Friday with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. But, he still has two years of eligibility left and wanted to go to a bigger school to play the sport he loves. He decided to enter the transfer portal to earn that opportunity, and an assistant coach from New Hampshire reached out to Derry on Twitter.

A few other programs reached out, Derry said. But the 6-foot-2, 160-pound Derry added the Wildcats caught his attention and "made me feel the most secure and made me feel like there was a home there for me."

Derry plans to earn his master's degree in public administration at New Hampshire, which competes under coach Bill Herrion in the America East Conference. The Wildcats went 15-13 this past season.

"I love Goldey, and I had a wonderful four years," said Derry, 22, of Atlantic City. "I just felt like I wanted to take my game to the next level. I felt like I had the talent to take it to the next level. It was a personal decision. Nothing against Goldey. I still love Goldey and the brotherhood I gained there."

Derry was a football standout at Atlantic City, and he had committed to play at Virginia Union University, an NCAA Division II program. Derry was a first-team Press All-Star in 2017.

Even though he wasn't even a 1,000-point scorer in high school and only started two years with the Vikings, something about basketball stood out, and Derry soon decommitted from Virginia Union. His only offer for basketball was Goldey-Beacom.

"I'm very excited for him," said Gene Allen, who recently stepped down after a long, successful career as the Vikings' boys basketball coach, winning three state Group IV and finishing with a 377-136 record.

"He has worked extremely hard. He has been working hard since his sophomore year of high school," Allen said. "I think this is a culmination of his hard work, and I think he has blossomed as a basketball player. He was a phenomenal football player, as well. But, when he went to college, he decided to play the one sport and through his athleticism and hard work, he is seeing tremendous results."

The biggest development for Derry since high school has been his shooting, decision making and ball handling, Allen said. Because Derry played two sports at Atlantic City, he wasn't just focused on basketball like he is now, the coach added.

"But, he decided to just play basketball and, well, this is the result of that," said Allen, who believes Derry will do well at New Hampshire. "And, he just had a phenomenal year last year. … The best thing about all this is he is graduating from Goldey-Beacom and will go get his master's."

Derry was named to the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference first-team and ranked in the top five nationally with an average of 3.57 3s per game. He set a school single-season record with 100 3s. He ranks second in program history with 194 field goals in a single-season.

As a junior in the 2016-17 season, he helped Atlantic City go 19-6. As a senior, he was a part of a Vikings team that went 22-4 and reached the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group IV championship games.

“I’m just ready for the next chapter in my life,” said Derry, who wants to do everything possible to help New Hampshire win. “All the coaches and players have awesome energy there. I just can’t wait for it all.”

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

